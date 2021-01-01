How to join the police: Police jobs: Find out how you can get a police job? What is the eligibility for which post – eligibility of police force, age limit, how to join selection process

How to join the police: If you want to accept the challenges of your career and serve the community, the police force may be the best career option for you. In this article, we are going to give a complete overview of what kind of education and physical proficiency candidates need to become a sub-inspector to become a constable in the police.



Sub-inspectorSub-Inspector Eligibility Criteria

The police SI recruitment eligibility criteria consists of four main components namely citizenship, age limit, criteria, educational qualification and physical qualification. Candidates who want to pursue their career in the police department of their state must meet the following police eligibility criteria which are generally applicable in all the states.

For appointment to the post of Sub-Inspector of Police, the candidate must be a citizen of India.

Most states only offer reservation benefits to their permanent residents, while candidates from other states can only apply for unreserved, open internal vacancies.

Age range

Applicants for Police Sub-Inspector recruitment should be between 20 to 25 years of age, usually the age is calculated from the first day of the month in which applications for Sub-Inspector recruitment are invited.

Most states grant age concessions to their permanent residences to SC, ST, OBC, players and ex-servicemen according to their policy.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have completed a degree or bachelor’s degree from any recognized university.

Some states have a rule that male candidates must have a valid driving license to drive a vehicle, such as showing them a date set for a physical measurement test, they will not be allowed to take standard tests.

Selection process

The selection process for some states may be different, but the selection process for sub-inspector recruitment in most states is as follows-

Online or written exam.

Physical examination.

Physical measurement test

Scrutiny of documents.

Written test

This is the first phase of recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Police, this phase will be online or written examination. The examination format of most of the states is as follows.

The exam will have 200 objective questions with a total of 200 marks.

The exam will be of 2 hours, 25% marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Eligibility marks are fixed at 40 per cent for General and Backward Classes and 36 per cent for ST-SC.

Height- The minimum height of male candidates of General, Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes should be 170 cm. On the other hand, if you are for a scheduled tribe, the minimum height is 165 centimeters.

Chest- The minimum measurement of chest should be 80 cm without extension and 85 cm when inflated for general, OBC and SC candidates as well.

Physical fitness for women



Height- The minimum height of women candidates from General, Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes should be 157 cm. On the other hand, if you are for a scheduled tribe, the minimum height is 155 centimeters.

Medical test

Eligibility criteria for medical test for Police SI recruitment are given below.

Minimal myopia – N6 (good eye) and N9 (bad eye)

Minimal vision – 6/6 (better eye) and 6/9 (worse eye)

There should be no blinking, flat feet, varicose veins or squint.

Educational qualification to become a constable

You must have passed at least 12th.

The minimum age limit for male candidates should be 18 years and maximum 22 years. The age limit for becoming a female constable should be 18 to 25 years.

If you fall in the category of SC / ST / OBC, you will be exempted from the upper age limit of 5 years as per government rules.

Written test

To become a constable, first you have to take a written test, either online or online, in which the question paper is divided into four parts, in which you are asked a total of 150 questions, including general knowledge, general Hindi questions, numerical and mental ability, mental aptitude and reasoning. Are asked from capacity.

Minimum physical standard for male candidates



Height- The minimum height of male candidates from General, Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes should be 168 cm. On the other hand, if you are for a scheduled tribe, the minimum height is 160 centimeters.

Chest- For General, Other Backward Classes and SC candidates, the minimum chest measurement should be 79 cm without extension and 84 cm when inflating, while the minimum chest measurement for ST should be 77 cm without extension and 82 cm when inflating.

Race- Male candidates should be able to complete 4.8 km run in maximum 25 minutes.

Physical fitness for women



Height- The minimum height of women candidates from General, Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes should be 152 cm. If you are for ST, the minimum height is 147 cm.

Race- Female candidates should be able to run 2.4 km in a maximum of 14 minutes.

