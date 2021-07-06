How To Know If Someone Blocked You On Whatsapp – How To Know If Someone Blocked You On Whatsapp?

Many times it happens when someone blocks us on WhatsApp and we don’t even know. If this has happened to you too then you can find out in 4 ways

Instant messaging app whatsapp is a popular app. People send messages, photos and videos to each other in this. WhatsApp keeps on rolling out many features for its users from time to time. Although there are many such tricks in WhatsApp, which not many people are aware of. If we want, we can also block any contact. After that he will not be able to send you messages. But there are times when someone blocks us on WhatsApp and we don’t even know. If this has happened to you too, then you can find out in 4 ways whether someone has blocked you on WhatsApp.

1. Last Seen and Profile Picture

You can easily find out if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp. First of all, check the last seen and profile picture of that person. On blocking, the online status, last seen and profile photo of that person stops showing.

2. Voice and video calls will fail

If someone has blocked you on WhatsApp then you can also find out in another way. When you make a video call or voice call to that person on WhatsApp it will fail. However, it can also happen due to network issue or privacy settings.

3. Blue Tick

There is another way to find out the blocker. When we send a message to someone on WhatsApp, when the message is received, two blue ticks become below that message. But if someone has blocked you, then your message will not reach him and in this case only a single tick remains under the message.

4. You will not be able to add in the group

There is another way to find out if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp. You have to create a WhatsApp group. To add your contacts to this group. In this group you will not be able to add the contact who has blocked you. When you try to add that contact to your group, a message ‘couldn’t add this contact on group’ will appear.