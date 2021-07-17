How To Know If Your Email ID And Phone Number Leaked – Hackers don’t have your email ID and phone number? find out like this

Hackers and scammers leak people’s personal data. These include personal information such as email IDs and phone numbers of users. There have been many such cases in which personal information of millions of users has been leaked.

With the advancement of technology, the problems of the people have also increased. Cases of data leaks have increased in India. Hackers and scammers leak people’s personal data through technology. These include personal information such as email IDs and phone numbers of users. There have been many such cases in which personal information of millions of users has been leaked. If you are also worried that your phone number or e-mail id has been leaked. In this case you do not need to panic. We are going to tell you a method by which you can find out whether your mobile number or email id has been leaked or not.

check like this

To find out if your phone number and email id have been leaked, you have to go to the web browser of your phone, computer or laptop and open the haveibeenpwned.com website. Here you will get a captcha code. After entering that captcha code a new tab will open. In that tab you have to enter your e-mail id or mobile number. If your email id or phone number will not be leaked then there you will find no pwnage! You will get the message. If your email ID or phone number may have been leaked, you should Oh no — pwned! You will get a written message.

Follow these tips to stay safe from hackers

You should keep a separate password for each account to keep your personal information safe from hackers. Using the same password for multiple accounts can prove to be harmful. This increases the chances of data leaks. Also hackers can easily break into your accounts.

two-factor authentication

At the same time, users should secure their account using two factor authentication. With this, even if the hacker has the password for your account, he will not be able to access your account. This feature requires authentication twice to open the account. On the other hand, if you use a smartphone, then keep updating it from time to time. This upgrades the security patches present in your phone, which makes your phone even more secure. Apart from this, many new security features are also available.