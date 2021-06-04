The Staff’ Provident Fund Group (EPFO) has launched new pointers to link the Aadhaar quantity with the provident fund (PF) account. The linking of the Aadhaar quantity with the provident fund account has been made obligatory for all of the EPF accounts with impact from Tuesday.

In the event that they fail to achieve this, it could imply the discontinuation of the employer’s contribution to the EPF account, as a result of they’d not have the opportunity to file the Digital Challan cum Return (ECR) of the EPF accounts which aren’t linked with the Aadhaar quantity.

A notification has been launched by the EPFO, to link the PF account with Aadhaar quantity. The Common Account Quantity (UAN) must also be Aadhaar verified. You possibly can observe these simple steps to link EPF with Aadhaar card.

Steps to link Aadhaar card with Staff’ Provident Fund account (EPF) on-line

1. Go to the official website of Staff’ Provident Fund Group (EPFO)- www.epfindia.gov.in.

2. Login to the web page with your particulars.

3. Click on on the web service – e-KYC Portal after which link to UAN Aadhaar.

4. Add the UAN quantity and cellular quantity which is registered with the UAN account.

5. A one-time password (OTP) can be generated on your cellular quantity.

6. Enter the OTP quantity within the OTP field and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar quantity.

7. Submit the shape after which click on on the Proposed to OTP verification choice.

8. Generate OTP on the cellular quantity or registered mail id linked with your Aadhaar to confirm your Aadhaar particulars.

9. After completion of verification, your Aadhaar card can be linked to your PF account.

Why is it essential to link your EPF with Aadhaar card?

The EPFO has taken this new resolution beneath Part 142 of the Social Safety Code 2020. With impact from 1 June 2021, it has made Aadhaar linking obligatory for all EPF accounts.

It has instructed the Employer (Firm) that if the PF account isn’t linked to the Aadhaar quantity or the UAN isn’t Aadhaar verified, then its Digital Challan cum Return (ECR) is not going to be filed.

Notably, if an worker’s EPF account isn’t linked with Aadhaar, it could additionally imply that the employer’s contribution is not going to be credited into the worker’s account.