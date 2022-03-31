How to Link PAN Card with Aadhaar Card?

It has become a mandatory process to link your PAN with Aadhaar This is an important process because this will allow your income tax returns to be processed. Linking of your PAN with Aadhaar is also required if you are carrying out banking transactions for amount of Rs.50,000 and above.

The process to get your PAN linked with Aadhaar is very simple. We will have a look at some of the steps you can follow to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

Ways to Linking PAN with Aadhaar.

There are two ways through which you can link PAN and Aadhaar. These are:

1. Through the Income Tax e-filing website

2. Sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161

1. Linking PAN with Aadhaar Online (Through the e-filing Website).

Step 1: Visit Income Tax Site by clicking on the link https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

Step 2: Under ‘Quick Links’, click on ‘Link Aadhaar’. Provide the PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card.

Step 3: Enter details such as PAN Number, Aadhaar number, your name on Aadhaar, and your mobile number, Tick the square if only the birth year in mentioned in the Aadhaar card, and also tick the box where you agree to get your Aadhaar details validated. Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Step 4: Enter the Captcha code. (Visually challenged users can request for an OTP instead of the captcha code. The OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number).



Step 5: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button.



2. Linking PAN with Aadhaar by Sending an SMS.

To link PAN with Aadhaar by sending an SMS. You need to follow the steps mentioned below:.

Step 1: Type UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN> on your mobile.

Step 2: Send it to 567678 or 56161.

SMS ‘UIDPAN Aadhaar-number PAN-number to 567678.

3. Steps to check PAN-Aadhaar status.

Given below are the steps you will have to follow to check the status of your PAN-Aadhaar status pre-login:.

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax Site by clicking on the link https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

Step 2: Under ‘Quick Links’, click on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’.

Step 3: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’. You will be able to view the status of your PAN-Aadhaar linking on the page.

You can check the status of linking of Aadhaar with PAN via the SMS facility as well. You will have to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format given below:.

UID PAN & 12-digit Aadhaar number > < 10-digit Permanent Account Number.

If your Aadhaar has been successfully linked with PAN then you will be able to see the message ‘Aadhaar (Aadhaar number) is already associated with PAN. in the ITD database. Thank you for using our services.

Video on How to Link PAN with Aadhaar.

Importance of Linking PAN Card with Aadhaar Card.

Both the PAN card as well as the Aadhaar card are unique identification cards that serve as proof of identity that are necessary for registration and verification purposes.

The government has urged all entities to link their PAN cards with their Aadhaar cards. This is being done for the following purposes:.

Prevent Tax Evasion:.

By linking the Aadhaar and PAN cards, the government will be able to keep tabs on the taxable transactions of a particular individual or entity, whose identity and address will be verified by his Aadhaar card. This will effectively mean that every taxable transaction or activity will be recorded by the government.

As a result, the government will already have a detailed record of all the financial transactions that would attract tax for each entity, making tax evasion a thing of the past.

Multiple PAN Cards:.

Another reason for linking PAN with Aadhaar is to reduce the occurrence of individuals or entities applying for multiple PAN cards in an effort to defraud the government and avoid paying taxes.

By applying for more than one PAN card, an entity can use one of the cards for a certain set of financial transactions and pay taxes applicable for those. Meanwhile, the other PAN card can be used for accounts or transactions that the entity wishes to conceal from the Income Tax department, thereby avoiding paying tax on them.

By linking the PAN and Aadhaar card, the government will be able to link the identity of an entity through his/her Aadhaar card, and subsequently have details of all financial transactions made through the linked PAN card. If there are multiple PAN cards registered under the same name, the government will be able to identify the same and take corrective action.

PAN Aadhar Link by Filling up the form.

You can also link your PAN with your Aadhaar manually by visiting Protean eGov Technologies Limited which is the PAN Service Provider and fill the form to link your PAN with Aadhaar. You will have to submit the necessary documents along with the form to successfully complete the process.

You Failed to Link your PAN with Aadhaar. What to do?

In case you failed to link your PAN with Aadhaar, you will have to submit a signed Aadhaar seeding form by visiting the nearest PAN Centre. You must note that along with the Aadhaar seeding form you must carry all the relevant documents such as PAN and Aadhaar.

However, the physical seeding of Aadhaar with your PAN is a chargeable service.

Benefits of Linking your PAN with Aadhaar.

Some of the benefits of linking your PAN with Aadhaar are:.

It removes the possibility of an individual having more than one PAN Card.

Linking of Aadhaar with PAN allows the Income Tax Department to meticulously detect any form of tax evasion.

The process of filing income returns become considerably easy as the individual is not required to provide any proof of him or her having filed their income tax returns.

Linking of your Aadhaar with PAN will prevent the latter from getting cancelled.

The linking of PAN with Aadhaar will help in having a summarised detail of one’s taxes attached to Aadhaar for future reference.

If you are unable to Link your PAN to Aadhaar.

In some cases, you may not be able to link your PAN to the Aadhaar. Most of the time, the reason for the rejection would be the mismatch of information present in your PAN and Aadhaar. However, once the corrections have been made, you will able to link the PAN and Aadhaar.

Procedure to Make Corrections to you PAN Card.

It is important that the details present in the PAN Card are correct. In case the details are wrong, you will not be able to use it as a valid identity proof. The step-by-step procedure to make corrections on your PAN Card is mentioned below:.

Step 1: Visit the Protean eGov Technologies Limited website: https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/#.

Step 2: Click on ‘Change/Correction in PAN Card’.

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to click on ‘Apply for Change/Correction in PAN Card details’. Fill in the required details.

Step 4: Pay the required amount.

Step 5: Print out the acknowledgment after which you will have to send it to the Protean eGov Technologies Limited office by post. Ensure that you also mail the required documents such as proof of identity, proof of address, and proof of date of birth along with the application form. The address to which you can send the documents is The INCOME TAX PAN SERVICES UNIT (Managed by Protean eGov Technologies Limited ), 5th Floor, Mantri Sterling, Plot No. 341, Survey No. 997/8, Model Colony, Near Deep Bungalow Chowk, Pune – 411 016.

Step 6: You may also be required to provide proof of an existing PAN card. You can also choose the digital or paperless mode to make the correction or changes in your PAN Card.

How to make corrections to Aadhaar Card for PAN-Aadhaar linking.

A common problem that most people face in the process of linking their PAN and Aadhaar is the mismatch of information in the documents. You are likely to face problems in the linking process if the important details such as the name, date of birth, year of birth, etc do not match in both the documents. In addition to that, if the OTP for the linking can not be generated, you will not be able to link your documents.

In this regard, the easiest way to update the details to make them match is to make the changes on the Aadhaar. You can update the following information on your Aadhaar card– name, date of birth, address, gender, mobile phone number, and language. However, it should be noted that if you can only make the changes to your address online. For all other updations, you will be required to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment or update centre.

You can follow the steps mentioned below to update the address on your Aadhaar card. You will be required to provide a valid address proof or an address validation letter for this purpose.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) at www.uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Update Your Aadhaar’ option under the ‘My Aadhaar’ menu.

Step 3: If you want to make any changes other than your address, you can click on the ‘Update Aadhaar at Enrolment/ Update Centre’ option and use the facility to find out the nearest centre on the basis of your PIN code.

Step 4: If you need to make changes to your address, click on the ‘Update Address in your Aadhaar’ option and follow the on-screen directions to update your details. Once verified, your address will be updated and you can get the same on your e-Aadhaar instantly.

Procedure to Make Corrections in Aadhaar Card.

In certain cases, the details mentioned on your Aadhaar Card may be wrong. It is vital that these details are corrected immediately. The process to make the corrections on the Aadhaar Card is simple and can be completed both online and offline.

Online Method.

Visit the official UIDAI website at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/update.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number followed by a captcha code to login to your account.

Choose the option that says “OTP.” A One Time Password (OTP) is then sent to the registered number.

Enter the OTP and click the submit button.

Select the fields in your Aadhaar Card that needs to be updated.

Keep a scanned copy of the supporting documents ready as it has to be uploaded.

Once the above step completes, an URN (Update Request Number) is generated. This is required for the further process.

Once the Aadhaar is updated with the new information, a printout can be taken.

Offline Method.

Download the Correction Form from the UIDAI website.

Navigate to Resources > Enrolment Docs > Download Forms.

Download the Aadhaar Correction Form.

Fill the required details that have to be updated.

You will have to attach necessary supporting documents to whatever changes has to be made.

The updated form along with the attached documents have to be sent to this address: UIDAI, Post Box No – 99, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad – 500034, India.

The process to Link Aadhaar Card and PAN Card in case of Name Mismatch.

It is important that the name mentioned on the Aadhaar Card and PAN Card is the same. In case of any mismatch, the below-mentioned procedure can be used to link the PAN Card and Aadhaar Card:.

Complete name mismatch between Aadhaar & PAN.

If the name is completely different in the Aadhaar Card when compared to the PAN Card, the correction will have to be made on the PAN database or Aadhaar database.

Partial name mismatch between Aadhaar & PAN.

If there is some minor mismatch in the case of your name in your Aadhaar card and PAN card, the same can be resolved in the following way –

If the name mismatch is minor, a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the user who has registered the same with Aadhaar.

The OTP can thus be used for verification purposes in case of a name mismatch.

However, it is a must for taxpayers to make sure that the date of birth and gender details are the same.

Correction Facility for Linking PAN with Aadhaar is Launched by the Income Tax Department.

The IT department has started the online facility for the correction of errors in names and other information present on the Aadhaar document and Permanent Account Number (PAN) card. The Income Tax department already launched the facility to link the PAN Card with Aadhaar. Now it has also added two hyperlinks on the official website for e-filing of tax.

One link takes you to the application page for a Permanent Account number by an Indian national or a foreigner and the other link takes you to the page where you can update all the necessary changes. In order to update all the Aadhaar details, an individual can easily log on to the Aadhaar SSUP (Self Service Update Portal). He/she can also upload all the scanned documents that are needed as data update request proof.