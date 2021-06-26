How To Log Out Facebook Account Form Other Devices By Smartphone – How To Log Out Facebook Account From Another Device Using Smartphone

If you have forgotten to logout by opening your Facebook account in someone else’s phone or laptop, then it can get you in trouble.

The use of social media platform Facebook has increased among the youth, elderly and teenagers. Despite being busy, people do not forget to take time out to check Facebook, but sometimes people also make such mistakes which can be very heavy. Facebook not only entertains people but also informs the country about the happenings in the world. Many times people also login to their Facebook account in any other device. Sometimes you forget to logout your account from that device.

Any other person can misuse it. However, there are some such settings in Facebook, by using which you can avoid many big troubles. Today we are going to tell you about a similar trick, by which you can logout your Facebook account from another device even sitting away.

Changes to be made in Facebook’s settings

If you have forgotten to logout by opening your Facebook account in someone else’s phone or laptop, then it can get you in trouble. To avoid this, you have to make some changes in your Facebook settings. By changing the settings, your Facebook account will be secure and you will be able to logout your account from that device even while sitting away.

Also read- How to convert old smartphone into CCTV camera? very easy trick

Security and login option

If you have also forgotten your Facebook account by logging into someone else’s device, then do not panic. First of all open Facebook app on your smartphone. Then tap on Security & Login option. After this you will see the option of Where you are logged in, click on it. After this, a list will open in front of you, which will have information about all the devices where you have logged in to your Facebook account.

Also read- Keep your smartphone secure like this, neither hackers will be able to hack and virus will also remain away, know tips

logout like this

Once the list of all devices appears, click on the device from which you want to log out of your account. To logout, you have to click on the three dots appearing there and select the device from where you want to logout your account. In this, you can logout your Facebook account from all the devices simultaneously.