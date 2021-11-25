How to make and use

To send stickers on the messaging app WhatsApp, you have to download a sticker pack. But now you are going to get rid of it because the company has made a big announcement regarding this. Now you can create your own sticker on WhatsApp and send it to your friends.

WhatsApp has released a tool for this, with the help of which stickers can be created. This tool can be used by app users on web, whatsapp and desktop versions. It is not clear when the company will bring this feature to Android and iOS users. At present, this feature has been launched for Mac and PC only. With the help of this tool, the option of cropping the photo and editing it will also be available. Along with this some other options will also be available. In this way you can send your own stickers to your friends.

The biggest advantage of coming with this tool will be that you will no longer have to take the help of third party apps for stickers like before. At the same time, it is also important to know how to use this tool to make stickers. So let’s know how you can make your own stickers with the help of this tool.

how to make your own sticker

For this, first you have to login your account through WhatsApp Web (https://web.whatsapp.com). Now select to whom (group or contact) you want to send the sticker. After clicking on the smiley icon, go to Tools. After clicking on the sticker tool, there will be an option of Create. After that click on Create and select the photo. Now at the top you will see many options to edit it. You can add smileys on top of a sticker, add text to it, and do many things like crop it. After this sticker is ready, click on send. The most important thing is that there is no need to download this sticker.

Apart from this, it has been said in the update released by WhatsApp that now users will be able to customize the audio message. That is, the company is preparing to further improve the feature that sets the playback speed of voice notes.