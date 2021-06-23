How To Make Calls Without Mobile Network – How To Make Calls Without Mobile Network? will not have to pay any extra charge

Sometimes problems like network and call drops are also faced in mobile. In such a situation, if such a problem comes at the time of making a very important call, then there is a lot of trouble.

Mobile has become an integral part of our life. It not only keeps us connected with our loved ones but also helps us in times of trouble. If needed, we can call anyone to help us. But sometimes mobile also has to face problems like network and call drops. In such a situation, if such a problem comes at the time of making very important calls, then there is a lot of trouble. On the other hand, if someone is in such a place where the network is not coming and if necessary calls have to be made. From this state you can exit and make calls even without mobile network. We are going to tell you about a similar trick, in which you will be able to call anyone without network.

No network calls and no extra charges

Some telecom companies provide Wi-Fi calling facility to their users, which is called VoWiFi. Under this service, if the network is not coming in the mobile or the call is dropping, then the user can call through this service. This is a free service and no extra charge is taken from the user for this. But to take advantage of this service, the user’s mobile should have 4G SIM and Wi-Fi. In such a situation, if the network is not coming in the user’s mobile, then he can call through this service by turning on the option of Wi-Fi calling.

What is VoWiFi

VoWiFi is also called Voice over Wi-Fi or Voice over IP VoIP. Through this service, apart from home, users can also make calls through public Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi hotspot. It is not necessary to have a network in the mobile to use this service. On the other hand, the service works even if the user is roaming. Reliance Jio and Airtel are offering Wi-Fi calling facility to their Energy. Know how to activate this service.

How to Activate Reliance Jio User

If you are a Reliance Jio user and use an Android phone, then to activate the Wi-Fi calling service, you will first have to open the phone’s settings. Then tap on Wi-Fi & Internet option. After that you have to tap on SIM & network and choose either SIM 1 or SIM 2. After this, activate it by clicking on Turn on Wi-Fi Calling.

Activate like this in iPhone

On the other hand, if you are using iPhone, then first open the phone settings. Then tap on Mobile Data. After that click on Primary SIM or E-SIM. After this, you have to tap on Wi-Fi calling and turn it on. Apart from this, you can also turn it on by clicking on the link www.jio.com/en-in/jio-wifi-calling.

Activate Airtel user like this

If you are an Airtel user, then you have to go to the phone’s settings to activate Wi-Fi calling in your phone. After that click on Wi-Fi & Internet. After this, you can activate this service by going to SIM & network, select either SIM 1 or SIM 2 and then tap on Turn on Wi-Fi calling. Apart from this, you can also activate this service by clicking on the link www.airtel.in/wifi-calling.