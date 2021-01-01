How to make money in the stock market: How to make money in the rough market

The Sensex crossed 58,000 for the first time and the Nifty crossed 17,300

Bumper earnings opportunities for stock market investors

According to experts, investors should wait for the right opportunity

New Delhi

The stock market is not taking the name of stopping growth. The Sensex and Nifty are setting new records every day. The Sensex closed above 58,000 for the first time on Friday, while the Nifty also closed above 17,300. Investors have the opportunity to make a lot of money in the stock market. According to Krishna Kumar Karwa, MD, Emke Global Financial Services, the most important thing is to sustain your investment and wait for the right opportunity.

Caravan told ET Now that it is easy to make money during a stock market rally, but it requires patience. Companies are expected to grow their earnings this year and next, and the stock market is booming. Every investor needs to stay afloat in the market. At times, certain sectors or portfolio stocks may perform less. There is rotation from smallcap and midcap to largecap. We have seen this in the first 6-7 months. But the largecap index has been performing well for the last one and a half months.

Waiting for the right opportunity

He said minor changes in portfolio and holdings can keep you in the market. There can be many fluctuations in the market and stocks of many global factors can be affected. These things are hard to predict. So the most important thing is to keep investing and wait for the right opportunity to withdraw money. Our markets are very well analyzed. Each large cap stock is occupied by 20-30 analysts. There are many areas in which huge earnings are expected in the next 12 to 15 months.

Karwa said there is a good chance of earning in the insurance sector. In the coming period 2-3 big names can fill the bags of investors. Similarly platform companies can perform well based on technology. Many investors want to invest in this type of company. In the near future, many platform companies are preparing to make their own list. Some of these are making a profit and some will take time to become profitable. But in terms of growth, they are far ahead of other companies.