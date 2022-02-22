World

How to make the classic cocktail

How to make the classic cocktail
How to make the classic cocktail

How to make the classic cocktail

national margarita day

(WWTI) — February 22 is National Margarita Day, highlighting the summery drink in the middle of winter.

To emphasize that the citrusy cocktail could be enjoyed at all times of the year, National Margarita Day was first founded by Todd McCalla.

The margarita itself was first invented during the early 20th century and its frozen rendition was invented in the 1970s.

As many will be searching for the best deals on the beloved cocktail, it’s also simple to make at home.

Below is a recipe on how to make the classic margarita which includes basic ingredients such as lime juice, triple sec and quality tequila

Ingredients (for 2 servings)

  • 1 lime wedge, plus two lime wheels for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon of course salt, for glass rims
  • 4 ounces (120 ml) high-quality Blanco tequila
  • 2 ounces (60 ml) Cointreau
  • 1.5 ounces (45 ml) fresh lime juice from 2 limes

Directions

  1. Run lime wedge around the outer rims of 2 rocks glasses and dip rims in salt. Set aside
  2. In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, Cointreau and lime juice. Fill with ice and shake until thoroughly chilled (the bottom of the metal shake should frost over).
  3. Fill glasses with fresh ice and strain margarita into both glasses
  4. Garnish with lime wheels and serve

Happy Margarita Day!

