How to make UPI Payment Through a missed call with 123Pay

The Reserve Bank launched the UPI 123Pay service a few months back. Through this service, feature phone users can make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments. Let us tell you that till this time UPI access was available only for smartphone users. Although users could access UPI using the *99# short code by going to NUUP (National Unified USSD Platform), but this method was not very popular. Today we will tell you how feature phone users can now make UPI payments with just a missed call.

More than 400 million users in the country still use feature phones and UPI 123Pay was launched keeping in mind that more and more people can have access to UPI. Through UPI123Pay, users can make app based functionality, missed calls, interactive voice response (IVR) and proximity sound based payments. Apart from feature phones, smartphone users can also make UPI payments through 123Pay in case of no internet connection.

First give a missed call on the number displayed at the merchant outlet After this you will receive the IVR call. Now confirm that you want to transfer funds. Now enter the amount you want to transfer. Now enter your UPI PIN and your money will be transferred.

With the 123Pay feature, you can recharge Fastag apart from making payments. Along with this, important bills like electricity, water can also be paid through this. Users can also know the balance of their account linked with UPI through this service. Apart from this, users can also change their UPI PIN if needed. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has also launched a helpline number to support 123Pay. Users can call on http://www.digisaathi.info or 14431 and 18008913333 from their numbers for any kind of information or complaint.