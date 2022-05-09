‘How to Murder Your Husband’ novelist accidentally confessed to killing real-life chef husband: prosecutor



An Oregon romance novelist who wrote “How to Murder Your Husband,” who has been accused of murdering her husband in real life and confessed to the shooting, a prosecutor said.

According to Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Shawn Overstreet, Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, who is accused of killing her husband, had learned in detail about the shooting with a detainee, according to Oregon Live.

Nancy Crampton Bruffy allegedly killed her husband Daniel Bruffy, 63, on June 2, 2018.

‘How to Kill Your Husband’ in Fictional Oregon Real-Life Murder Trial

He is thought to have survived an earlier attempt to oust him following Mr Trump’s ouster, with authorities claiming $ 1.5 million in insurance. Nancy Crampton Bruffy shot Daniel Bruffy in the back and then when he was on the floor, police said.

Nancy Crampton Bruffy accidentally commented to a Selmet, according to Overstreet, who said that Nancy Crampton Brophy’s attorneys should have Selmet testified after their lawsuit.

Nancy Crampton repeated the conversation between Brophy and Selmet in Overstreet Court.

“Mrs. Bruffy held her arms apart like wings and said, ‘I was far away during the shooting,'” Overstreet said.

Nancy Crampton Bruffy then corrected herself, Overstreet said, and said the shooting happened in a very close range.

The detainee, Andrea Jacobs, told detectives that Nancy Crampton was embarrassed by Brophy’s remarks and said their relationship had become “very awkward.”

“Mrs. Jacobs reports that this has become very awkward,” Overstreet said.

The defense said in a statement at the start of the trial that Nancy Crampton Bruffy was at Starbucks when the shooting took place, and also presented messages to the partners to show that they were in good condition.

