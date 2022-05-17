‘How to Murder Your Husband’ novelist on trial for real-life murder testifies about money troubles, ghost guns



Nancy Crampton Brophy, a romance novelist and writer of “How to Murder Your Husband”, who’s on trial for her personal husband’s dying, took a stand on Monday and mentioned the couple’s monetary struggles, amongst different issues.

The Oregon writer of “How to Murder Your Husband” allegedly killed her real-life husband, Daniel Bruffy, 63, on June 2, 2018.

In accordance to prosecutors, he dedicated the murder amid monetary issues and wanted $ 1.5 million in insurance coverage. In accordance to police, he allegedly shot Brophy within the again and shot him whereas he was on the ground.

Throughout his testimony Tuesday, Braffy’s lawyer requested him about the day of the sale of Medicare insurance coverage, which he stated the couple deliberate to do in an effort to set up a gentle revenue stream, Fox 12 reported.

They’ve agreed to promote their dwelling and have taken out a mortgage towards their 401K plan to finance a landscaping undertaking of their yard.

“Dan knew bank card debt was going to kill us,” Bruffy stated. “We may solely maintain that a lot curiosity. The truth is, his first concern was to get out of debt. My first concern was to get the home prepared for sale.”

Her testimony additionally touched on her alleged fascination with ghost guns after studying a information article. He deliberate to write a romance novel about a girl who feared for her security, with every chapter containing a brand new piece of gun, the information outlet reported.

He additionally admitted to shopping for a ghost gun package however by no means put it collectively. In 2018, after in depth capturing in Florida, he purchased a Glock on the Portland music present, the report stated.