How to obtain VALORANT Player Card

VALORANT Ignition Player Card: How to obtain VALORANT Ignition Player Card – VALORANT is considered one of hottest tactical shooter recreation which launched final yr. VALORANT 12 months One anniversary isn’t ended but, and gamers nonetheless getting surprises. Riot Video games introduced the VALORANT Ignition participant card to be added within the stock of everybody without spending a dime to commemorate Episode 1 of VALORANT. Let’s know every part about VALORANT Ignition Player Card and the way to get it.

Within the first anniversary of VALORANT has introduces the return of Night time.Market and new pores and skin bundles and battle passes within the recreation. Riot additionally dropping participant playing cards of VALORANT, and introduces the Episode considered one of VALORANT first yr in nostalgia. This Ignition participant card is now up for seize which look again at VALORANT Episode 1 and the discharge of Killjoy, Reyna and Skye and new map Icebox. That is the second participant card which received launched in VALORANT the place the primary one was Duality Card.

How to obtain VALORANT Ignition participant card-

It is not going to be simpler to obtain the VALORANT Ignition Player Card. This time you don’t want to fear about coming into codes or web site happening. After going through downside throughout first participant card redemption, Riot didn’t carried out that course of this time. Gamers want to log into VALORANT to obtain VALORANT Ignition Player Card. That’s it, it’s going to mechanically be added in your stock while you log into VALORANT.

When will the VALORANT Ignition Player Card supply finish?

Riot has not introduced any date for ending this supply. Nevertheless you need to log into VALORANT earlier than 14th June 2021, simply to be protected. As everyone knows the Episode Two card is ready to drop after 14th June 2021. This supply is unique for the present VALORANT accounts, in case you are pondering to create a brand new account and get the Player Card, this is not going to work.