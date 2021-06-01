How to order ATM-like Aadhaar card: Direct link here



Aadhaar PVC Card: Aadhaar is a 12-digit distinctive id quantity that serves as proof of id and handle in India. Nevertheless, earlier Aadhaar was a paper card. However, in 2021, UIDAI has given a brand new look to the Aadhaar card which is called the PVC Aadhaar card. The cardboard is supplied with the newest security measures. Its security measures embrace a hologram, Guilloche Sample, ghost picture and Microtext. It’s extra sturdy, handy to carry, immediately verifiable offline.

Any particular person can simply apply for Aadhaar PVC Card utilizing the registered cell quantity. In case, one doesn’t have the registered cell quantity he/she will be able to additionally use a non-registered cell quantity to order Aadhaar PVC Card.

Nevertheless, customers have to pay a nominal cost of Rs 50 and the Aadhaar shall be delivered by Pace put up. Here is the step-by-step information to order Aadhaar PVC Card on-line.

How to order ATM-like Aadhaar card

Steps you may observe to order an ATM-like Aadhaar card on-line.

Step 1: First, open any browser and go to UIDAI’s web site (uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in).

Step 2: Subsequent, choose My Aadhaar, beneath Get Aadhaar part, choose Order Aadhaar PVC Card possibility.

Step 3: On the brand new web page, enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Quantity/ 16 digit Digital ID/ 28 digit EID and Safety Code.

Notice: Nevertheless, in case your cell quantity just isn’t registered, then choose the ‘My Cellular quantity just isn’t registered’ possibility.

Step 4: Subsequent, enter registered/non-registered cell quantity.

Step 5: Subsequent, click on on Ship OTP; you’ll obtain the code on the registered cell quantity.

Step 6: Enter the 6 digit OTP you acquired in your registered cell quantity.

Step 7: Subsequent, examine the phrases and circumstances and click on Submit.

Step 8: On the brand new display, confirm all of your Aadhaar particulars.

Step 9: Subsequent, choose the Make fee possibility and pay the required quantity.

As soon as your fee is completed, you’ll obtain the brand new Aadhaar card by Pace Put up. As per the official web site, “Due to Covid-19 pandemic, supply of Aadhaar PVC Playing cards by way of Pace Put up could also be delayed as per the rules of Division of Put up from time to time.” Nevertheless, when you order an Aadhaar PVC card, you may examine the standing of your Aadhaar PVC card on the official web site UIDAI.

Security measures of Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar card comprises security measures like

1. Safe QR Code

2. Hologram

3. Micro textual content

4. Ghost picture

5. Situation Date and Print Date

6. Guilloche Sample

