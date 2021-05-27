How to participate and earn Furnishing Blueprints



The upcoming Mimi Tomo occasion in Genshin Affect will present gamers with a chance to receive Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, and extra.

Scheduled to be launched on Might twenty seventh, the Mimi Tomo occasion can be out there for gamers till June sixth. Each participant with an Journey Rank of 20 or larger can participate within the Mimi Tomo occasion in Genshin Affect.

The Mimi Tomo occasion requires gamers to examine seven totally different sighting places for the “Uncommon Hilichurl.” Nevertheless, gamers ought to be aware that each one the places can be revealed steadily. Beginning with one location, gamers can be offered with an extra location every day.

Here is all the things that gamers ought to know concerning the Mimi Timo occasion in Genshin Affect earlier than it goes dwell on Might twenty seventh.

Mimi Tomo occasion in Genshin Affect

Although the Mimi Tomo occasion can be out there on Genshin Affect till June sixth, gamers are suggested to examine all seven totally different places as quickly as attainable. It will permit gamers to obtain additional info relating to the whereabouts of the Uncommon Hilichurl.

Gamers can obtain further assist from Hilichurlian skilled, Ella Musk, to discover hilichurls who’re open to communication.

Upon speaking with these hilichurls, the participant will obtain requests that they want to full.

As soon as these requests have been accomplished, gamers will obtain further info relating to the approximate location in addition to the time of the Uncommon Hilichurl’s look.

Gamers will want to observe down the Uncommon Hilichurl throughout this era and defeat them to earn the rewards from the Mimi Tomo occasion in Genshin Affect, together with Liyue-style Furnishing Blueprints.

As quickly because the Mimi Tomo occasion ends at 03:59:59 on June sixth, each participant who has accomplished the event-specific quests can be in a position to settle for the “Misplaced Hilichurl” quest from Katheryne in Mondstadt. Finishing the Misplaced Hilichurl quest will present further rewards for gamers.

Nevertheless, miHoYo hasn’t revealed any particulars relating to the Misplaced Hilichurl quest in Genshin Affect. Which means that gamers can have to wait and full the quests within the Mimi Tomo occasion to participate and discover out concerning the Misplaced Hilichurl quest.

