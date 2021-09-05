How to pay credit card bill on iMobile Pay: How to pay credit card bill on ICICI Bank’s iMobile Pay app – You can pay credit card bill of any bank using iMobile Pay.

Highlights IMobilePay is the bank’s state-of-the-art mobile banking application, offering over 350 services.

Customers can add any bank credit card to the app and pay their bills in seconds.

It also provides them with a one-stop solution, so that all their cards can be easily secured.

New Delhi

ICICI Bank customers can pay any bank credit card bill using the mobile application ‘iMobile Pay’. In addition, you can manage your payments properly. Customers can add any bank credit card to the app and pay their bills in seconds. They can also set reminders if they wish. This is especially true for customers who use multiple credit cards. It also provides them with a one-stop solution, so that all their cards can be easily secured.

This new feature also eliminates the hassle of customers visiting multiple websites to manage or pay for their various cards. Customers can also set bill payment reminders, view payment history for all cards, share payment confirmation via WhatsApp, and manage and change due dates according to their card’s billing cycle.

How customers can avail this facility



Log in to the iMobile Pay app and select the ‘Cards & Forex’ section.

Switch to ‘Other Bank Credit Card’.

Tap on ‘Add Card’ and enter the required details.

Verify the OTP sent to the registered mobile number and the card will be added immediately.

Once the card is added, it can be viewed and managed under the “Other Bank Credit Card” tab.

More than 350 services on iMobile Pay

IMobilePay is the bank’s state-of-the-art mobile banking application, offering over 350 services. From December 2020, ICICI Bank has changed its banking mobile app ‘iMobile’ to ‘iMobile Pay’ to provide payment and banking services to other bank customers. In addition, users of any bank can now link their accounts to the app and make digital payments / transactions.

Read also: Mukesh Ambani to make a splash in Holland, T-Mobile to bid $ 5.7 billion for Netherlands



Constantly striving to improve the customer experience

Digital Channel and Partnership, BCT Bhaskar, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Bank has always strived to enhance the convenience of its customers and offer solutions to enhance their banking experience. This new feature of the bank’s state-of-the-art mobile banking app is a testament to our efforts. Currently, a large segment of customers is using multiple cards for their various needs. So with this new solution we try to help them make their credit card bill payment process easier. This not only provides them with a one-stop payment solution for all their credit cards on a single platform but also saves them from the hassle of hassles across multiple portals for payment. ”