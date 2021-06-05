How to pay electricity bill using Amazon Pay: Step-by-step guide

Amazon Pay is a web-based cost processing app that’s owned by Amazon. In case you are using the Amazon app it’s attainable that you really want to generate a UPI ID for straightforward buying and a hassle-free method of creating funds.

Amazon Pay UPI is analogous to different UPI equivalent to PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, or every other BHIM UPI. Amazon India doesn’t have a separate app for funds. It has included the Amazon Pay choice on Amazon App.

You can also make bill funds using your Amazon Pay stability, Internet banking, credit score/debit card, and UPI. Verify right here the step-by-step guide to pay electricity payments using Amazon Pay.

Right here is how to pay an electricity bill using Amazon Pay:

Open the Amazon Pay app in your telephone.

Scroll to the underside of the display screen, find the Pay Payments menu.

On the Amazon Pay web page, click on on the precise utility for which you need to pay.

Then choose the state and the company whose cost you need to make.

As soon as you choose the specified firm, enter the account particulars and faucet on the ‘Fetch Bill’ choice.

Now and pay the bill using the UPI PIN.

Be aware: Solely bill funds of up to the worth of Rs. 25,000 are permitted on Amazon (i.e, any order of Rs. 25,000 or above won’t be processed). This restrict of Rs. 25,000 is relevant throughout the web site to all bill payment-related classes, together with electricity.

