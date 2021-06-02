How to pay electricity bill using Google Pay: Step-by-step guide

Google Pay is a web-based cash transaction platform that enables its customers to pay, switch, and obtain cash to service suppliers, customers, and retailers. Google Pay even permits you to retailer your monetary data like credit score, debit, present, and reward playing cards which you could in future make on-line funds. You are able to do on-line procuring, pay payments, and cellular recharge very quickly with Google Pay.

Google Pay lets customers pay for his or her payments using the mode of cost they’re most comfy with; UPI or Debit or Credit score Card and Pockets. On GPay clients can pay electricity payments for varied electricity boards/corporations.

Test right here the step-by-step guide to pay electricity payments using Google Pay.

Right here is how to pay an electricity bill using Google Pay:

Step1: Open the Google Pay app in your cellphone.

Step 2: Scroll to the underside of the display screen, find and faucet on the “+ New cost” choice.

Step 3: Now on the following choose the “Bill Funds” choice.

Step 4: From the completely different bill cost choices choose the ‘Electricity’ tab.

Step 5: Then choose the company whose cost you need to make.

Step 6: As soon as you choose the specified firm, you will want to hyperlink your shopper account to end up the cost course of.

Step 7: Enter the quantity you need to pay a bill and pay the bill using the UPI PIN.

Notice: When finished, view the bill to affirm that the cost was profitable.

The quantity might be deducted from the first account that you’ve got set on the Google Pay app.

