How To Play Free Fire Game Online Without Downloading – How To Play Free Fire Game Without Downloading? Know the complete process here

Free Fire game has become very popular in India now. After the ban of PUBG Mobile, its popularity has increased a lot. Gaming lovers of India play this game with great fervor. Although there are many users who may not have played this game yet. In such a situation, before downloading this game in your smartphone, you can check it by playing it online. For this, users can check by playing this game as a demo on Google Play Store. We will tell you how users can play it as a demo on Google Play Store.

716 MB game

If you want to download this game in your smartphone then the size of this game is 716 MB, so you should have that much space in your mobile. Whereas, to play as a demo, first go to Google Playstore and search ‘Garena Free Fire’ there. Apart from this, you can reach there directly by clicking on the link of Free Fire on Google Play Store. After that you will see two options there. The first option will be ‘Try Now’ and the second option will be ‘Install’.

Must kill all bots

To play the demo you have to click on ‘Try Now’ option. The user will then be pitted against six other bots in a small arena for about two minutes. You have to kill all those bots. When you play the full demo, you will get the download option to play the full version of Free Fire. If you liked playing this game demo, then you can download and play its full version.