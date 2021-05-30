How to pre-order Season 37 Elite Pass in Free Fire

The builders of Free Fire introduce an Elite Sprint each month. This Elite Sprint brings in thrilling tier-based totally rewards that gamers want to buy.

As soon as the Season 36 Elite Sprint closes on Would possibly probably probably probably properly additionally thirty first, 2021, the distinctive Season 37 Elite Sprint will originate. The pre-expose for the upcoming Elite Sprint has already began and may silent proceed besides Would possibly probably probably probably properly additionally thirty first, 2021.

The theme of this season’s Elite Sprint is “Gross Enchanted.” Gamers who pre-expose will obtain an bizarre pre-expose reward: Gross Enchanted Facepaint. The Season 37 Elite Sprint may neatly be accessed by Free Fire gamers from June 1st, 2021 onwards.

Steps to pre-expose Season 37 Elite Sprint in Free Fire

Gamers need to pay 999 diamonds to pre-expose Season 37 Elite Sprint

Gamers should apply the steps given underneath to pre-expose the Season 37 Elite Sprint in Free Fire:

Gamers need to originate Free Fire and head over to the Elite Sprint portion. Gamers need to then click on the icon beside the Improve chance. Gamers will then want to click on on the 999 diamonds button. As soon as the dialogue field seems to be like soliciting for affirmation, gamers should click on on the yellow 999 chance.

Season 37 Elite Sprint Rewards in Free Fire

As per ffbooyah.com, the following objects are the rewards inside the Season 37 Elite Sprint:

Monster Truck Pores and pores and skin – 0 Badges

Avatar – 10 Badges

Avatar – 5 Badges

Jacket – 15 Badges

Jacket – 40 Badges

Banner – 30 Badges

Banner – 150 Badges

Feminine Bundle – 50 Badges

M1873 Pores and pores and skin – 80 Badges

Backpack – 100 Badges

Banner – 115 Badges

MP5 Pores and pores and skin – 125 Badges

Avatar – 135 Badges

Emote – 140 Badges

Surfboard – 150 Badges

Loot Subject – 200 Badges

Male Bundle – 225 Badges

Parachute – 200 Badges

