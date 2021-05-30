How to pre-order Season 37 Elite Pass in Free Fire

The builders of Free Fire introduce an Elite Sprint each month. This Elite Sprint brings in thrilling tier-based totally rewards that gamers want to buy.
As soon as the Season 36 Elite Sprint closes on Would possibly probably probably probably properly additionally thirty first, 2021, the distinctive Season 37 Elite Sprint will originate. The pre-expose for the upcoming Elite Sprint has already began and may silent proceed besides Would possibly probably probably probably properly additionally thirty first, 2021.
The theme of this season’s Elite Sprint is “Gross Enchanted.” Gamers who pre-expose will obtain an bizarre pre-expose reward: Gross Enchanted Facepaint. The Season 37 Elite Sprint may neatly be accessed by Free Fire gamers from June 1st, 2021 onwards.
Steps to pre-expose Season 37 Elite Sprint in Free Fire
Gamers should apply the steps given underneath to pre-expose the Season 37 Elite Sprint in Free Fire:
- Gamers need to originate Free Fire and head over to the Elite Sprint portion.
- Gamers need to then click on the icon beside the Improve chance.
- Gamers will then want to click on on the 999 diamonds button.
- As soon as the dialogue field seems to be like soliciting for affirmation, gamers should click on on the yellow 999 chance.
Season 37 Elite Sprint Rewards in Free Fire
As per ffbooyah.com, the following objects are the rewards inside the Season 37 Elite Sprint:
- Monster Truck Pores and pores and skin – 0 Badges
- Avatar – 10 Badges
- Avatar – 5 Badges
- Jacket – 15 Badges
- Jacket – 40 Badges
- Banner – 30 Badges
- Banner – 150 Badges
- Feminine Bundle – 50 Badges
- M1873 Pores and pores and skin – 80 Badges
- Backpack – 100 Badges
- Banner – 115 Badges
- MP5 Pores and pores and skin – 125 Badges
- Avatar – 135 Badges
- Emote – 140 Badges
- Surfboard – 150 Badges
- Loot Subject – 200 Badges
- Male Bundle – 225 Badges
- Parachute – 200 Badges
