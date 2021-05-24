How to Pre-Register for Battlegrounds PUBG mobile, Step by Step Guide

How to Pre-Register for Battlegrounds PUBG cellular, Step by Step Guide



How to Pre-Register for Battlegrounds PUBG cellular India, Step by Step Guide: After the Announcement of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (Indian Rebranded model of PUBG Cellular), gamers have been ready for the sport desperately. At the moment Krafton introduced the pre-registration dates of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. On this article, we’ve lined a step-by-step information on how to Pre-Register for the sport.





Battlegrounds PUBG cellular India Pre Registration: Step By Step Guide

Pre Registration for Battlegrounds PUBG cellular India will begin from 18th Might 2021. Pre Registration for the sport might be achieved on Google Play Retailer the place it is going to be accessible for Android units. There isn’t a info on Pre-Registration for iOS customers from Krafton.

Here’s a step-by-step information to pre-register for Battlegrounds PUBG cellular India, comply with these two easy steps and you might be good to go.

Step 1- Open Google Play Retailer in your Android machine and search Battlegrounds PUBG cellular India

Should you can’t discover the sport on the play retailer, click on on this hyperlink.

Step 2- Click on on “Pre-Register” button

Now you pre-registered for the Battlegrounds PUBG cellular India. You’ll get the rewards for Pre-Registrations when the sport might be launched in India.

Loading Error Remedy: Battlegrounds PUBG cellular India Pre Registration

In case your Google Play Retailer is repeatedly exhibiting the loading display and never opening the sport web page for pre-registration, you may comply with these steps to resolve this downside.

Step 1 – Open the app settings of the Google Play Retailer

Step 2 – Discover household choice there

there Step 3 – Within the Household settings, discover Parental management and switch it ‘on’ .

and switch it . Step 4 – Click on on the Apps and Video games choice and set it to “Rated for 3+”

The sport comes with an age restriction & is simply accessible for 16+ age group. In case you are beneath 18 years, you want to give the cellular variety of your mother or father or guardian to confirm your account.

