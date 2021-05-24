How to Pre-Register? Get Link & Step by Step Guide



Battlegrounds PUBG Cellular India: How to Pre-Register? Get Link & Step by Step Guide: The day all PUBG cellular followers have been eagerly ready for is lastly right here. The official Pre-registration hyperlink for Battlegrounds Cellular India is about to seem within the Google Play retailer at any second now. As there’s no information about pre-registration for IOS, solely android customers might be ready to pre-register for now. Relaxation assured, pre-registrations for IOS will start quickly as nicely. Nevertheless, if you want to entry the pre-registration web page forward of its official launch, we’ve got lined a step-by-step information for you.





Battlegrounds PUBG cellular: Step By Step Guide on how to entry the Pre-registration portal on Google Play

Comply with these two easy steps and you might be good to go.

Step 1- Open Google Play Retailer in your Android machine and search Battlegrounds PUBG cellular India

If you happen to can’t discover the sport on the play retailer, click on on this hyperlink.

Right here is the hyperlink – https://play.google.com/retailer/apps/particulars?id=com.pubg.imobile

Step 2- Click on on “Pre-Register” button if out there.

Now you pre-registered for the Battlegrounds PUBG cellular India. You’ll get the rewards for Pre-Registering as soon as the sport is launched in India. If the model is unsupported or there’s no choice for pre-registration, you don’t have any choice however to watch for the official pre-registration to start.

Loading Error Resolve: Pre-Register for Battlegrounds PUBG Cellular India

In case your Google Play Retailer is caught on the loading display screen and also you’re unable to entry the pre-registration web page, you’ll be able to observe these steps to resolve this downside.

Step 1 – Open the app settings of the Google Play Retailer

Step 2 – Discover household choice there

there Step 3 – Within the Household settings, discover Parental management and switch it ‘on’ .

and switch it . Step 4 – Click on on the Apps and Video games choice and set it to “Rated for 3+”

Now click on on the hyperlink once more – https://play.google.com/retailer/apps/particulars?id=com.pubg.imobile

The sport comes with an age restriction & is simply out there for the 16+ age group. In case you are beneath 18 years, you want to give the cellular variety of your father or mother or guardian to confirm your account.

