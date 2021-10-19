How to prepare for rrb exam: rrb exam tips: rrb exam preparation tips and tricks in hindi

After a long wait of millions of candidates, the RRB Group-D exam will be held in December, though the Railway Recruitment Board has not yet fixed the date of the exam, but as the exam time is approaching, tensions are rising in the middle of the candidate exam. The Railway Recruitment Board had started the application process in February last year, but the examination was stopped due to corona. If you have applied for RRB Group-D, complete your preparation.For Group-D, Railways has declared 1,03,769 vacancies, for which more than 2.5 crore candidates have applied. A large number of students are involved in recruitment for these positions, so it is difficult for students to prepare themselves differently during the competition.It is very important to know the syllabus thoroughly before sitting for any exam. With a good knowledge and understanding of the curriculum, you will be able to build it firmly. Some people start preparing without knowing the syllabus, which makes it very difficult for them to take exams, as they miss many important subjects. In such cases, candidates are advised to read and understand the syllabus thoroughly.This exam asks 100 questions and there is also negative marking, so you have to avoid giving wrong answers. If you are not 100% sure of a question, you can skip it and move on, otherwise your time will be wasted and you will get marks for wrong answer. Since you will only get 30-35 seconds for each question, you will have to prepare yourself to give the correct answer in less time.

Create math from NCERT’s book

Candidates should keep in mind that the questions in the Mathematics section are of basic level in this exam, but sometimes students start reading from heavy books for it. Then the concept doesn’t become clear and everyone starts to forget before the exam. So it is better that you prepare from NCERT books. Also take the help of old notes.

Also Read: Dermatology Career: What is Dermatology? Learn how to make a career in this field



Score from current events

This RRB exam asks about 20 current affairs questions. This topic is the best topic for scoring. You don’t have to do much for this, but remember the main events of the last 1-2 years. For this you need to read daily newspaper, magazine. You have to do this on a daily basis. You can easily get 20 marks out of 20.

Give a mock test and solve old papers

The best way to prepare for any exam these days is to take a mock test and solve old question papers. This will allow you to know the correct pattern of the paper. Also, you can prepare thematically. You will also get practice by solving old questions. You can also evaluate your own abilities while solving old questions. It can also give you an idea of ​​how much time the practice is giving you.

Be stress free

This is a very important tip to succeed in any competitive exam. In this type of exam, the whole game depends on how you maintain your mental balance while taking the exam. When you don’t let stress get in your way, you can balance your mind.