How To Recall An Email In Gmail-Step By Step Guide – How To Recall Sent Emails In Gmail?

Nowadays technology has become very advanced. We can contact any person from any corner of the world through mobile. Apart from this, you can send your necessary documents or information to anyone through email. But sometimes it goes wrong and the email sent to someone else reaches someone else. If there is any important information in it that no one else needs, then there can be problems in such a situation. In this case, you can recall the email sent to the wrong person. So know how to recall and unsend emails sent from Gmail.

If you’re using Gmail on the web or Outlook, you can unsend emails that have been sent. Along with this, you can also set the sent email to pause for 30 seconds. After that you can recall the email. Apart from this, you can also recover wrong receipts, spelling mistakes, bad subjects or forgotten attachments.

feature has to be enabled

However, the thing to note here is that in Gmail, you can unsend sent e-mails only if you have enabled this feature. This feature is not enabled by default. For this, you have to go to the browser and log in to your Gmail account. After this, you have to click on the gear icon on the top side. There you have to go to Settings from the menu. Here you have to select the Enable Undo Send check box in the General tab. Now Gmail lets you choose how many seconds to pause or pause an email before sending it. For that, by selecting the range from 5 to 30 seconds in the drop down box. After doing this you have to click on Save Changes.

Retrieve after sending mail like this

After enabling Undo Send feature in Gmail, you can also retrieve the email after sending it. If you feel any changes need to be made to the email, you can recall it immediately. For this, after sending an email from Gmail, a notification that Undo will appear on the top of the Gmail screen. You have to click on Undo button. After that, you can modify the message and send it again.