How to recover deleted data from WhatsApp, save on cloud

In today’s time almost everyone is using WhatsApp for messaging. In such a situation, if your data is deleted by mistake and you want to get your old data, then we will tell you how to recover deleted messages again. Also, we will tell here again that if the data is deleted from your phone, then to avoid this, how can you save the data in advance. Let us know the method by which deleted data can be recovered from WhatsApp.

Use these steps?

First of all uninstall WhatsApp from your mobile and reinstall it from Play Store.

After this enter your number in WhatsApp and verify your account.

After this, an option to recover data from Google Drive will pop-up on your screen.

Click on it to proceed, after the process is completed, click on ‘Next’.

After this you will see that your chat has been recovered and media is recovering now.

You can also recover data like this

Apart from this, the option of local backup is also given on WhatsApp. Through this also chat and data can be recovered. These are often saved on your phone and in a separate memory. But the data of local backup is backed up in a week. For this, every day at two o’clock in the morning, it is created from your phone.

Save data on cloud

Again, if the data is deleted from your phone and it is not easy for you to recover, it is necessary that you can save your data on Google Drive or other company’s cloud. By having data saved on the cloud, data can be recovered even after the data is deleted from your phone. To save data on the cloud, options are given in your phone settings itself.