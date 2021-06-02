How to Redeem Call of Duty Mobile Redeem code: Step by step guide



Call of Duty Mobile is one of the most well-liked Battle Royale sport. Just lately sport has surpassed the milestone of 600 million downloads. The sport was initially launched within the October 2019, the place the writer of the sport constantly bringing new options and gadgets within the sport. The sport provide a ton of gadgets which incorporates the characters, skins and lots of extra issues. These things could be obtained by means of the store the place you want Cash to purchase these gadgets. These cash could be obtained by means of actual cash.

There may be one other method to get these skins and gadgets which is redeem codes. Gamers can get hold of these things by means of the redeem codes. Call of Duty Mobile’s builders just lately launched the redeem code characteristic within the sport the place gamers can use it to redeem the gadgets. Gamers can get outfits, skins, weapons finishes and lots of other thing instantly by means of redeeming codes. Redeem codes include the time restrict or area restrictions, so that you want to redeem the codes as quickly as doable.

How to redeem CoD Mobile redeem codes –

Step 2- Open Your profile at Call of Duty Mobile sport and replica the Consumer ID ( UID)

Step 3- Paste the person id you copied within the first field at Redemption web site

Step 4- Paste the redeem code in second field at Redemption web site

Step 5- Enter the captcha code and click on on submit button

Observe – If it confirmed unsuccessful, or enter legitimate code, it signifies that code received expired or it’s restricted for specific area and never out there to your area.

Now course of is completed, examine your in sport mailbox to declare the reward.