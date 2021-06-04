How to Redeem Pride Player Cards using Codes?



Riot video games presents VALORANT Pride Celebration Drop: How to Redeem Pride Player Cards using Codes? To rejoice Pride month & present help for the LGBTQ neighborhood, VALORANT has launched an array of free participant playing cards. Beforehand, Riot had already teased that it’s planning to rejoice the event by uplifting the spirits of LGBTQ communities around the globe & what it stands for. Now, they’ve provide you with seven completely different participant playing cards to give the neighborhood a correct tribute.





VALORANT Pride Cards Codes: To commemorate this event & rejoice individuals with completely different sexual identities, all of the playing cards are themed with colors that symbolize particular person sexual orientations. This consists of playing cards showcasing themes of transgenders, pansexuals, non-binary, bisexual, asexual, and Lesbians together with a Rainbow LGBTQ+ card.

We’re excited to rejoice and provide help to rep your Pride in recreation with the VALORANT Pride Celebration Drop. In the event you’re having bother redeeming the content material now, don’t fear – you’ll have the opportunity to choose up Pride participant playing cards and titles by way of the top of June. pic.twitter.com/Rv3H2LMBkO — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 4, 2021

Gamers can redeem these Player Cards from the VALORANT’s official redeem website.

Get the Redeem Codes of VALORANT Pride Celebration Drop

Listed below are the redeem codes of all seven completely different participant playing cards launched by Riot.

For LGBTQ+ Player Card: RAINBOW

For Transgender Player Card: COTTONCANDY

For Pansexual Player Card: PRIMARY

For Non-binary Player Card: GALACTIC

For Bisexual Player Card: SUNSET

For Asexual Player Card: TWILIGHT

For Lesbian Player Card: SHERBET

Step-by-step information on how to get the Pride Player Cards in VALORANT – VALORANT Pride Cards Codes



First, head to redeem.playvalorant.com On the web site, ‘Check in’ using your Riot account. Put the “Redeem Code” within the field and click on on submit. After efficiently redeeming the code, a web page will seem that highlights ‘Code Redeemed Efficiently’. The rewards shall be despatched instantly to your in-game ‘Stock’

VALORANT Pride Cards Codes: Get Pride Player Card Redeem Codes & Steps to Redeem themRecently, gamers have been having some points accessing the Redeem Web site whereas redeeming the ‘Duality’ Player card. The Riot group addressed the difficulty with a tweet & it’s mounted as of now. You possibly can redeem the Pride Player Cards in VALORANT with none inconvenience.

We’re sorry for the code redemption struggles! Our website simply can’t deal with the power of your love. We’re engaged on an answer to present you the redeemable content material. Keep tuned. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 3, 2021

