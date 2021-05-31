How to Redeem VALORANT ‘Duality’ Player card? Get the Code & Link • InsideSport



How to Redeem VALORANT ‘Duality’ Player card? Get the Code & Link: The all-new VALORANT cinematic that was launched in-between the VCT Stage 2 Masters Grand Finale matches of Fnatic vs. Sentinels, left the viewers with extra perception into the world of VALORANT and for the battle of Radianite. The trailer additionally promoted a model new participant card titled “Duality” which might be redeemed from Riot’s official web site.





Redeem Code: YTILAUD

Redeem Web site: redeem.playvalorant.com

Word: The redeem code expires after 48 hours. Please, make sure that to redeem the merchandise whereas the code continues to be legitimate.

How To Redeem Valorant Duality Player Card?

First, head to redeem.playvalorant.com On the web site, login into your Riot account. Put the code “YTILAUD” and seize your reward.

Need to get the Duality Playercard? | #VALORANT ~ Redeem the Duality participant card for the subsequent 48 hours. Use Code ‘YTILAUD’ on https://t.co/TB7Eug3q8e pic.twitter.com/OLEm7oPlIi — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Information (@ValorLeaks) May 30, 2021

The unique participant card options Yoru, Jett, Viper, Phoenix, and Cypher who’re about to undergo a portal to one other world.

About VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 2 Grand Finals

North American crew, Sentinels clean-swept European crew Fnatic to win the Grand finals of VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters: Reykjavik. Sentinels confirmed extraordinary efficiency in the first LAN for VALORANT the place they didn’t lose any map all through the event. With this win Sentinels earned the highest 500 tour factors in the North American area, the crew secured a spot in the VALORANT Champions Tour International finals which can happen later this yr.

Sentinels have gained the greatest of 5 Grand finals with 3-0 rating. The crew has gained Map 1 with a rating of 14-12 on the map of Break up the place Fnatic tried to defend the match. Fnatic has chosen Bind as map 2 the place Sentinels defended the map whereas securing win towards Fnatic with 16-14. In the third map Sentinels decide Haven the place they gained the map with 13-12 rating. They not solely gained the third match however the event additionally the place they elevate the trophy of VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters: Reykjavik.

Additionally Learn: Verify Particulars & How to Register for VALORANT Conquerors Championship