How to remove card details or payment method from Google Play: Step-by-step guide

If you select a payment method to purchase Apps, Video games, Books, or Motion pictures in Google Play Retailer, your Credit score Card or Debit Card data will get connected to your Google Play Account. So, in case your need to edit or change your payment method on Google Play Retailer due to any cause comply with the steps under.

Examine right here the step-by-step guide for the customers to remove card details or payment strategies from Google Play.

How to remove a payment method on Google Play:

In your Android cellphone or pill, open the Google Play Retailer app.

Now faucet on the menu after which faucet on Payment strategies.

Then faucet on Extra payment settings.

If requested, register to pay.google.com.

Below the payment method, you need to remove, faucet on Remove.

The payment method might be eliminated from your Google account.

How to change your payment method whereas making a purchase order on Google Play:

In your Android cellphone or pill, open the Google Play Retailer app.

Go to a paid merchandise’s element web page.

Then faucet on the worth and evaluation app permissions.

Below the app title, faucet on the Down arrow after which faucet on Payment strategies.

Select from one in every of your present payment strategies or add a brand new one.

Now full your buy.

Word: If you happen to add a payment method whereas making a purchase order, it is going to be saved in your account.

