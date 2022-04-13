How to Remove Virus from Device without using Anti Virus Know Process- Has the virus made its home in your device? How to remove, know how
In modern times, everyone is using some device or the other. Especially smartphones and laptops have become a special need of the people. In such a situation, most people go through the problem of virus. Due to which your device becomes slow and there are many problems. At the same time, due to lack of anti virus in the device, the virus attack can increase and it can be difficult to remove it. But there is a way to remove the virus from your device without an anti-virus software.
If you do not want to spend money on anti-virus and want to remove the virus from your personal computer- a laptop or desktop without it, then there is a way for it, with the help of which you can easily remove it.
How to know if the device has any virus or not?
As soon as the virus enters the device, many problems start appearing. Many functions stop working as the system slows down. After which your device gradually becomes useless. Following are the symptoms to recognize the virus.
- Open any unknown function in the device
- replay and open a game
- device running slow
- Frequent popup messages appearing on your device
How to prevent virus from entering the device?
To stop the virus on the device press Ctrl + Alt + Delete and open Task Manager. Then, go to ‘Processes’ and check for any unrecognized programs running. You can get information about its virus by searching online. After that highlight it and press ‘End Process’ to stop it.
- Now increase your security by turning on Windows Defender Firewall. This will prevent the virus from spreading further. For this, turn on Turn Windows Defender Firewall by clicking on Windows Defender Firewall in the Control Panel.
- Also use ‘Virus & Threat Protection’ to remove the virus. This is an in-built Windows feature that will enable you to remove viruses with ease. To use it, you first go to Settings and click on Update & Security.
- Now click on ‘Open Windows Defender Security Center’ on Windows Security section. From there, go to Virus & threat protection settings. There, you have to turn on these three options – Real-time protection, Cloud-delivered protection, and Automatic sample submission.
- After this you go to ‘Threat History’ in the ‘Virus and Threat Protection’ menu. Click ‘Scan Now’ to scan your laptop or PC.
- Once Windows Defender has cleaned all viruses, restart your device and can use it without any issues.
