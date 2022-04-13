How to Remove Virus from Device without using Anti Virus Know Process- Has the virus made its home in your device? How to remove, know how

In modern times, everyone is using some device or the other. Especially smartphones and laptops have become a special need of the people. In such a situation, most people go through the problem of virus. Due to which your device becomes slow and there are many problems. At the same time, due to lack of anti virus in the device, the virus attack can increase and it can be difficult to remove it. But there is a way to remove the virus from your device without an anti-virus software.

If you do not want to spend money on anti-virus and want to remove the virus from your personal computer- a laptop or desktop without it, then there is a way for it, with the help of which you can easily remove it.

How to know if the device has any virus or not?

As soon as the virus enters the device, many problems start appearing. Many functions stop working as the system slows down. After which your device gradually becomes useless. Following are the symptoms to recognize the virus.

Open any unknown function in the device

replay and open a game

device running slow

Frequent popup messages appearing on your device

How to prevent virus from entering the device?

To stop the virus on the device press Ctrl + Alt + Delete and open Task Manager. Then, go to ‘Processes’ and check for any unrecognized programs running. You can get information about its virus by searching online. After that highlight it and press ‘End Process’ to stop it.