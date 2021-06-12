How to reset your Paytm password: Step-by-step guide

Paytm is a digital fee platform that permits individuals to switch cash to anybody immediately to anybody at zero value utilizing the Paytm Pockets and Paytm BHIM UPI. It permits customers to make hassle-free funds from playing cards, financial institution accounts, and digital funds, amongst others. You need to use the Paytm app or web site to pay for on-line recharges, utility invoice funds, e book film tickets, or journey tickets.

In the event you’ve forgotten your Paytm password, and also you need to reset it, examine right here the step-by-step guide to reset your Paytm password.

Right here is how to reset your Paytm password:

Step 1: You dial to name 01204888488 or 0120-4456-456 from your Paytm registered cell quantity.

Step 2: Then select your most popular language.

Step 3: Then Press 1.

(Name will get disconnected, and you’ll obtain a reset password hyperlink on your registered cell quantity in addition to e-mail ID hooked up to this Paytm account.)

Step 4: Now click on on the reset password hyperlink to enter a brand new password and make sure your password.

Observe: Please learn that the reset password hyperlink expires in 10 minutes, to forestall any misuse of your Paytm account. Therefore, attempt to reset your password as quickly as you obtain the hyperlink. Your password ought to include:

Minimal 5 characters

No less than 1 quantity

No less than 1 alphabet

