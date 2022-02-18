World

How to Rewatch Kamila Valieva, Olympic Women’s Free Skate on NBC Primetime – Gadget Clock

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
How to Rewatch Kamila Valieva, Olympic Women’s Free Skate on NBC Primetime – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
How to Rewatch Kamila Valieva, Olympic Women’s Free Skate on NBC Primetime – Gadget Clock

How to Rewatch Kamila Valieva, Olympic Women’s Free Skate on NBC Primetime – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1371107419

It was a result you need to see to believe.

Amid a doping controversy that has swept the 2022 Winter Olympics, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva was primed to win her second gold medal in Beijing. The ROC figure skater was permitted to compete in the women’s singles event, and she held the lead heading into Thursday’s free skate.

As the last skater to take the ice, Valieva needed a 173.80 score in the free skate to emerge as the Olympic champion. It didn’t take long for Valieva’s program to take a disastrous turn as she fell a handful of times and received a 141.93. Not only did Valieva miss out on gold, but she missed out on the podium entirely as the ROC missed out on a possible medal sweep.

NBC will re-air the women’s free skate during primetime on Thursday. Primetime coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET, and figure skating will run from approximately 8:25-8:50 p.m. and 10:00-11:20 p.m. (times are subject to change).

Along with Valieva’s shocking result, there are other notable performances from the free skate.

Valieva’s ROC teammates, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, posted the top two scores in the free skate and finished with gold and silver, respectively. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto came away with bronze, though no medals were actually handed out following the event.

Three Team USA skaters competed, as well. Alysa Liu placed the highest of any American, finishing seventh after scoring a 139.45 in the free skate. Mariah Bell landed in 10th overall and Karen Chen came in 16th.

READ Also  Victims of Sexual Misconduct Testify Against Forced Arbitration

#Rewatch #Kamila #Valieva #Olympic #Womens #Free #Skate #NBC #Primetime #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Trial to resume for cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment