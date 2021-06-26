How to run two WhatsApp accounts in one phone, How to use Dual WhatsApp feature on your smartphone

If you want to run two WhatsApp accounts in one phone then these 3 ways can help you.

The craze of social media is increasing day by day. These days almost all smartphones come with dual sim support. Most people use two SIM cards. But the popular messaging app WhatsApp does not allow to use accounts on two different numbers in the same phone. Many people also want to use two WhatsApp to keep their personal and professional life separate. Today we are going to tell you 3 such ways, by which you can use two WhatsApp in the same mobile.

—1.This special feature is available in Android phone

Companies like Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme offer the feature to clone any app on their phone. This feature comes in the name of Dual apps in Xiaomi, Dual messenger in Samsung, App Cloner in Oppo, App Clone in Vivo and Parallel Apps in OnePlus. If you also want to run two WhatsApp in one phone, then you can access this feature by going to the phone’s settings and by creating another clone app of WhatsApp, you can use another account on it.

—2.Download this app from Google Play Store

If no feature of clone app is provided in your phone, then you go to third party from Google Play Store and search app clone. You can download any app of your choice by looking at the app size, ratings and number of downloads. This will clone WhatsApp, and you’ll be able to use another account on the same phone.

—3.Use WhatsApp Business

You can use one account on the primary app of WhatsApp and the other account on the WhatsApp Business app. The special thing is that this feature will work on both Android and iOS phones. This feature has some advantages and there is also a disadvantage. Whenever you contact someone from the WhatsApp Business app, then the person in front will be able to see that you are using WhatsApp Business.