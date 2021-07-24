How to safeguard from increasing Insurance and SIM upgrade fraud cases

How to safeguard from increasing Insurance and SIM upgrade fraud cases: Fraud cases are increasing in the name of insurance and SIM upgrade. Read the news to know the ways to avoid them.

New Delhi. The speed with which technology is expanding, digital fraud is also increasing at double the speed. As the era of cashless currency is increasing, the methods of fraud are also increasing at the same speed. In the name of upgrade of KYC, insurance, SIM etc., thugs keep on fooling people every day. We tell you how to safeguard from increasing Insurance and SIM upgrade fraud cases.

Fraud in the name of KYC upgrade

The swindler tells you that KYC is invalid and implicates you by pretending to activate online. Asks you to download an app and send some amount, due to which all your details are lost with him and the thug does the fraud.

cheating in the name of giving discount

Many times, cyber thugs who do online frauds lure you by making a website similar to an e-commerce company, by promising huge discounts on branded products. You get paid online, later the ordered item is not delivered. And after some time you find that link missing from there. The trend of this type of cyber fraud is also very big. Such cases keep coming up every day.

Fraud is happening through call center

Thugs send links to people in the name of things like antivirus support by talking to fake call centers and as soon as users click on the link, their entire system gets messed up. Later, the thug collects money by pretending to fix your system. Along with this, many times the thugs contact people in the name of government agencies and make threats like confiscation of property and extort money from them regarding various matters.

Here are the ways to avoid it:

1. If you have even the slightest doubt on a person or on email, phone, website, then stay away from him.

2. Cyber ​​thugs often send fake links, beware of them.

3. Cyber ​​thugs sometimes send you UPI links in the name of different schemes, do not click those links and be careful.

4. If you are paying by scanning any QR code, then check it thoroughly that it is correct.

5. If there is a friend request from fake people somewhere on social media, then do not accept these friend requests thoughtfully.