How to save and increase your smartphones battery life tips to save battery – Troubled by charging the phone again and again? These 5-tips will increase battery life instantly

How to save and increase your smartphones battery life tips to save battery

Are you also one of those smartphone users who are troubled by the problem of battery draining quickly? Many times it happens that we get stuck in some place where there is no electricity or we do not have a charger to charge. In such a situation, you may have to run the phone for a long time with the help of the battery life present in your phone. But what are the ways to get longer battery life in the phone? Today we will tell you about those tips related to the battery life of the phone, with which you can get long battery life in the phone even in everyday life.

Switch on Wi-Fi data

Use Wi-Fi instead of 3G or 4G data. Internet data consumes 40 percent more battery than Wi-Fi. Therefore, by switching mobile data from Wi-Fi, you can extend the battery life of your phone nearby.

battery saver mode

If you are stuck somewhere or you do not have a charger and you want the phone’s battery to support you for a long time, then you can turn on the Battery Saver Mode found in the phone. This mode is available in both Android and iOS devices.

Keep brightness level low

If you use the phone by setting it to full brightness or high brightness, then you can also increase the battery life by reducing the brightness of the phone. Apart from this, setting the handset on dark mode or night theme also reduces battery consumption. Keep in mind that even with automatic brightness, battery consumption is high.

say bye to vibration

Most of the smartphone users prefer light vibrations in their smartphone while typing or other use. But do you know that even a little vibration consumes a lot of battery. Therefore, if you turn off the vibration while typing on the smartphone keyboard, then you will be able to use the handset for a long time.

airplane mode on

Do you know that even by turning on Airplane Mode, you can reduce battery consumption. Although it is not an everyday use, but if you are in an emergency, then by turning on Airplane Mode, you can keep your smartphone on for a long time.