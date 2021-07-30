How to save storage space and data on phone

Storage Space and Data On WhatsApp, we often send and receive multimedia files to other users. In such a situation, many times more multimedia files get accumulated on our smartphone. This also reduces the storage space and data of the phone. But there are two easy tricks with the help of which we can save and manage our phone’s storage space and data systematically.

New Delhi. WhatsApp is currently the most popular chatting app in the world. There are about 250 million users of WhatsApp worldwide. In such a situation, it is the endeavor of WhatsApp that users get good and important features. With this, existing users remain on WhatsApp, as well as new users are also added. WhatsApp provides many features to its users. With the help of WhatsApp, we can send multimedia messages to any of our contacts. Such as photos, videos, audios etc. Due to this many times too many multimedia files get accumulated on the phone. Due to this, the storage space of the phone decreases, which affects other apps as well.



In such a situation, WhatsApp provides such settings to its users to control and organize media files. With the help of these settings, users can properly control and manage multimedia files such as photos, videos, audios and other types of media files that come on WhatsApp. There are also two such settings in these settings from which users can save their storage space and data and manage them systematically according to their need.

Ways to save storage space and data on WhatsApp



There are two ways to save storage space and data on WhatsApp. Let’s take a look at them.

1. Turn off auto-download

There is a feature for users to turn off auto-download on WhatsApp. With this setting, multimedia files received on WhatsApp are not automatically downloaded to the phone. This saves the phone’s storage space and data.

On WhatsApp, users can turn off auto-download by following these simple steps.

First of all open WhatsApp.

Now click on the three dots on the top right. This will open Settings.

Then click on Storage and Data.

Now click on Media Auto-Download.

After this, uncheck all the boxes given for Mobile Data, WiFi and Roaming from here.

Now your auto-download will be turned off.

2. Turn off media visibility

There is a feature to turn off media visibility for users on WhatsApp. With this setting, new files downloaded in the phone’s gallery are removed. This saves the phone’s storage space and data.

On WhatsApp, users can turn off media visibility by following these simple steps.

First of all open WhatsApp.

Now open Settings.

After this, go to Chats and open the chat of your desire.

After that turn off Media Visibility from that chat.

