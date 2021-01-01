How to save tax: Is ELSS redemption required after lock-in period? No need to redeem ELSS

Highlights There are many ways to save income tax.

But of these, the Equity Linked Savings Scheme is a popular tool.

This provides investors with the double benefit of tax deduction along with increasing their money.

If need be, it can be met before the deadline.

New Delhi

There are many ways to save income tax. But of these, the Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is a popular tool. This is because it gives investors a double benefit of tax deduction as well as increasing their money. The lock-in period of ELSS is three years, which means that purchased units can be sold only after 36 months of holding.

Investors who have completed a mandatory three-year lock-in period with tax-saving investments in mutual funds usually opt for redemption to get the principal and return. But if you want to make your investment grow, there are other options you can consider. Adil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com Tell us what are the options for such investors.