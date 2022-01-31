How to Save Your Account from Hacking- Know, how to save your account from being hacked

Recently, many such cases have also come to the fore, in which it has been said that WhatsApp account has been hacked. If you also want to keep your WhatsApp account safe and want to protect it from hacking, then you can adopt these tips.

WhatsApp is the most used messaging app in many countries including India. Through this medium people exchange important information. Along with this, many private things are also being done through this medium. In such a situation, it is necessary to keep your WhatsApp account safe. Recently, many such cases have also come to the fore, in which it has been said that WhatsApp account has been hacked. If you also want to keep your WhatsApp account safe and want to protect it from hacking, then you can adopt these tips.

end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp end-to-end encryption ensures that only you and your contact can read the messages that are being exchanged and no one in between, not even WhatsApp. Users can use it. To check if your chat has WhatsApp end-to-end encryption, open the chat, tap the contact’s name to open the contact info screen, and then tap Encryption to see the QR code and 60-digit number .

Do not click on any suspicious links

Do not open any such link being sent to your WhatsApp account, which is suspicious. Or else you should check its veracity before clicking on the link. Apart from this, you can know about it by clicking once. However, you should pay attention to any tempting things. To check its veracity, you can see different reports on Google.

Read also: Vivo’s new T series smartphone is being launched on February 9, there will be no battery even after running continuously for 20 hours

two step verification

WhatsApp has introduced “two-step verification” feature. This feature adds more security to your WhatsApp account. To enable two-step verification, open WhatsApp, go to Settings, Accounts, click on Two-Step Verification and enable it. WhatsApp also asks you to enter your correct email address. With this enabled, no one will be able to open your WhatsApp account without your permission.

Select the confidential option

WhatsApp provides users with many privacy options. The messaging platform provides users with options to choose with whom they want to share their profile photo, status and other details. You can choose whether you want to chat with the contact only. After setting this, only the phone numbers saved in your smartphone will be able to see your profile photo, status, phone number and auto-delete status.

Close your account if you lose your phone

If you lose your phone, you can deactivate the WhatsApp account. Because if someone else touches his hand, he can take the necessary data from your WhatsApp. To deactivate WhatsApp account, go to Settings, Delete my account option, enter the phone number and then click on “Delete my account”.

Log out of WhatsApp Web

If you are in a cyber cafe or office or are using your WhatsApp account on the desktop at a shop, then log out while leaving from there. Otherwise someone else can read your chat later. Along with this, many important information can also be taken.

lock whatsapp screen

Try the WhatsApp lock screen option available on Android. This will ensure that no one else can use your WhatsApp account but you can open your WhatsApp account. Simply go to the Settings menu, Privacy, and then select the Screen lock option. After this you have to register your fingerprint. After the process is complete, every time you open the WhatsApp app you will have to scan your fingerprint.