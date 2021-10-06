How to Scan Your Windows PC for Malware

If you think your PC is infected with some sort of malware or you just want to scan it as part of a digital cleanup, Windows has a built-in security tool that can help you along your way. There is no third-party software to have or pay for. It’s called Windows Security.

Windows Security was once called Windows Defender Security Center, but the app remains largely the same. Searching “Windows Defender” in the Start menu will bring up Windows Security, and even now, Microsoft often refers to its actual antivirus scanning as Windows Defender.

Microsoft’s built-in anti-malware software used to be considered completely useless, but these days, it can hang with big names like Kaspersky and Avast in independent tests (blocking 99.7% of threats). Microsoft is also emphasizing security with Windows 11, even going so far as to confusingly lock down people with older computers that don’t have certain hardware. But when it comes to old-fashioned software security, Windows 11 is relatively simple.

To open it, you can simply type “windows security” in the start menu search. You can also get to it by going to “Settings” > “Privacy & Security” > “Windows Security”, which will give you a quick overview of the status of your system. You can then click the “Open Windows Security” button to get access to the full app.

After you open it, here are some things you can do:

Run Malware Scan on Windows 11

By default, Windows’ built-in protection will run in the background and try to immediately block any malicious files that come to your computer. However, if you want to do spot checks from time to time, you can run the scans manually.

To do this, go to “Windows Security” > “Virus & Threat Protection” and click on the “Quick Scan” button. If you want to do a more thorough scan, which will take longer but will check all your files and running programs, you can click the “Scan Options” button instead, and choose “Full Scan.”

If Windows finds malware during the scan, you can click the “Start Action” button to begin the process of removing the virus from your computer.

If the scan shows nothing, you’ll only see a report on how long the scan took, how many files were scanned, and when the scan happened.

If you want to make sure that Windows is always scanning for viruses in the background, you can go to “Windows Security” > “Virus & Threat Protection” > “Virus & Threat Protection Settings”. Click “Manage Settings” and make sure the “Real-time Protection” option is turned on.

To make sure your computer is using the latest antivirus definitions, you can go to “Windows Security” > “Virus & Threat Protection” > “Virus & Threat Protection Settings”. Click “Manage Settings” and make sure “Cloud-Distributed Security” is turned on.

Windows 11 generally does its best to keep itself updated, but to check manually, you can go to “Settings” > “Windows Update”, which can be found at the bottom left and top right. From there, you can click on the “Check for Updates” button. You can also type “check for updates” in the Start menu search bar to be taken directly to the “Windows Update” screen.

If you installed a lot of apps from the Microsoft Store, you can also update them by going to “Library” (bottom left of the window), opening the Microsoft Store, clicking the “Get Updates” button.

If you still have Windows 10

If you are running the latest version of Windows 10, the process of running a virus scan will be pretty much the same as in Windows 11. On some earlier versions of Windows 10, you’ll use the Windows Defender Security Center application instead, but the process will be very similar once you open the app.

What are the signs of my PC being infected?

Malware comes in many shapes and forms, but there are a few common things it can do to your computer. If you notice that your search engine, browser homepage, or even desktop wallpaper has changed without you doing anything, it may be time to run a scan as described above. Other symptoms could be that your computer is running hotter or slower than usual or seeing popups or notifications you haven’t seen before.

Google has a great video describing some of the common symptoms of malware.

If Windows detects a threat

If you receive a notification from the Microsoft Security app saying that it has detected a threat, it is likely that the problem has already been resolved. However, it’s worth double-checking the notification – some malware (especially malicious web ads) will pretend to be an antivirus notification to make you click on them.

Windows security notifications will look like the image shown below and will appear on the top right corner of your screen. After they disappear, they will be shown on the notification screen, which you can view by clicking on the clock in your taskbar.

whitelist a file

While anti-malware software does its best to flag only the bad files and skip the good files, sometimes it will go wrong. If you’re absolutely sure that Windows made a mistake and deleted the file it shouldn’t find, you can recover it.

Before you do, it’s worth noting that just because you trust the person who sent you the file, it doesn’t mean the file is secure. There is some malware capable of hijacking people’s emails and sending copies to everyone in their contacts. If you receive a suspicious file from someone you trust, it’s a good idea to ask them about it before trying to open it.

Trusted People’s Files May Not Always Be Trustworthy

To view and restore an incorrectly flagged file, go to “Windows Security” > “Virus & Threat Protection” > “Security History”. There you will find any threats that Windows Security found along with their severity level. To restore a file (which, again, you should be very careful before doing), click the entry, then click the “Actions” button to gain access to the “Allow” button.

What happens after you grant permissions to a file depends on how it was dealt with. If its status is “Quarantine”, allowing it will return it to your computer. If its status is “Removed,” you’ll have to download it again, but Microsoft Security won’t stop you.

You can view the list of detected files that you have allowed by going to “Windows Protection”> “Virus & Threat Protection”> “Allowed Threats”. If you decide they are indeed a threat, you can remove them again by clicking on them, then clicking the “Don’t Allow” button.

when things go bad

Sometimes there are pieces of virus or malware that fight back when you try to remove them. To help combat this, Windows has a kind of extra-strength version of its antivirus scan. To run it, go to “Windows Security” > “Virus & Threat Protection” > “Scan Options” and select “Microsoft Defender Offline Scan”. After clicking the “Scan Now” button, your computer will restart in a special mode to scan. Once this is done, your computer will restart again, bringing you back to Windows.

If your computer still shows signs of being infected, some of us are here ledge Recommend the free version of Malwarebytes, which has saved our (and our relatives’) machines many times over. (It’s a good idea to already have Malwarebytes on your computer because some malware may prevent you from installing any additional security apps.)

If your PC is still locked, or you’re suddenly getting notifications that you need to send someone money to unlock it, it may be time to contact an IT professional.

Third-Party Anti-Malware Apps

While Windows Security should do a good job of protecting your computer from viruses, malware, and other nasty files, there are still some things it can’t – for example, even with Windows 11, built-in tools protect you. will not do. Email phishing scams or from scam ads in your web browser.

If you want to up your game with native Windows protection, you’ll want to look into an anti-malware suite like McAfee, Norton 360, Kaspersky or Bitdefender. Searching some reviews will give you a good idea of ​​what you need (and what you don’t – judging by you, the programs that come with crypto miners).

If you’ve heard about the dangers of running multiple anti-malware systems, don’t worry; Microsoft says its built-in solution will shut down automatically if it detects that another antivirus is installed and activated. If you uninstall the other anti-malware app, Microsoft should turn back on automatically.