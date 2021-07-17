How to send disappearing messages on Whatsapp

By the way, on WhatsApp, we can delete the message if we want. This causes it to be deleted or disappeared from the chat for both users. But is there any feature to make WhatsApp message disappear without deleting it? The answer is yes. Disappearing messages on WhatsApp is such a feature that sent messages automatically disappear within 7 days.

New Delhi. WhatsApp is currently the most popular instant chatting app. It has about 250 million users worldwide. In such a situation, WhatsApp keeps on bringing new features to its users from time to time. With this, users get a better experience on WhatsApp and their interest also increases. One of the many features available on WhatsApp is the Disappearing Message feature. This feature is similar to Snapchat’s message disappearing feature.

This feature has been started by WhatsApp only a while back. Although initially it has been launched only for iOS users, but it is likely to be launched on Android soon. This feature can also be used by the user in individual or group chat. This feature is called Disappearing Messages because after turning it on, the sent messages automatically disappear after 7 days.

Any individual user can turn this feature on or off, but in group chat, the control of this feature is with the group admin. The group admin can change the settings of the disappearing message at will.

Enable Disappearing Messages feature

First of all open WhatsApp.

Then click on another user’s name.

After this the option of Disappearing Message will come. Click on it.

After that click on OK. Disappearing messages feature is now enabled.

things to note