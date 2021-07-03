How to send message to an unsaved number

If you want to message someone on WhatsApp from your phone but do not want to save their number. So follow these tips and message.

WhatsApp has become the most popular instant messaging app that keeps you connected to each other. But many times such situations arise that we do not want to save someone’s number in the phone but want to message him. Today we are telling you a way due to which you can message someone without saving the number. Let’s learn that way.

Use web browser

Open a web browser on your smartphone and then enter https://wa.me/*****. Where ****** is there, enter the mobile number to which you want to send the message along with the country code. As soon as you search by entering the number, the web page will open in front of you and you will get the option to send the message.

through group

1) Open the WhatsApp group containing you and the person you want to send the message to.

2) Tap on the name of the group, as soon as you do this, the group information page will open in front of you.

3) Click on Show More option at the bottom.

4) You will get information about all the members present in the group.

5) Now you tap on the contact to whom you want to send the message, by doing this you will get the option to send the message.

6) After tapping on the message option, the chat screen will open to whom you want to send the message.