How to set up an Apple Watch for a family member



Apple Watch family setup in watchOS 7 permits your family members who don’t have their very own iPhone to benefit from the options and advantages of an Apple Watch. With the assistance of the Apple Watch family setup, it’ll allow your family members to make cellphone calls, ship messages, and share their location with you.

After you may have set up a watch for a family member, you possibly can handle among the watch’s capabilities along with your iPhone.

Please word that some Apple Watch options rely on having a companion iPhone, and are usually not out there to use on an Apple Watch that you simply pair utilizing Family Setup.

To set up Apple Watch for your family members, you require

An Apple Watch Collection 4 or later with mobile, or Apple Watch SE with mobile, with watchOS 7 or later.

An iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later for the preliminary watch setup.

An Apple ID for your self and one for the family member who will use the Apple Watch.

Your Apple ID wants to have two-factor authentication turned on.

A Family Sharing set up that features the one that will use the Apple Watch.

You require having the position of organizer or father or mother/guardian to set up an Apple Watch for a family member.

You do not want a mobile plan to set up an Apple Watch for a family member however is required for some options.

How to placed on the watch and switch it on

Step 1: If the Apple Watch shouldn’t be new, erase it first.

Step 2: Then put on your watch, or have your family member put it on. Press and maintain the aspect button until you see the Apple brand.

Step 3: Maintain the watch close to your iPhone and wait till “Use your iPhone to set up this Apple Watch” seems in your iPhone.

Step 4: Then, faucet ‘proceed’.

In case the message doesn’t seem, open the Watch app in your iPhone and faucet ‘all watches’.

Step 5: Then, faucet ‘pair new watch’.

Step 6: Press ‘set up for a family member’, then faucet ‘proceed’ on the following display screen.

Pair the watch along with your iPhone

Maintain your iPhone over the animation that seems on the watch.

Centre the watch face within the viewfinder in your iPhone, then wait for a message ‘your Apple Watch is paired’.

In the event you can’t use the digicam, faucet ‘pair Apple Watch manually’, then comply with the on-screen directions.

Then, faucet ‘set up Apple Watch’.

Set up a passcode

Faucet ‘Agree’ on the Phrases and Circumstances display screen.

Now, choose a textual content dimension for the Apple Watch.

Subsequent, set a passcode.

Choose a family member

Choose the family member who will use the Apple Watch.

If they don’t seem, then faucet ‘add new family member’.

Now, enter the family member’s Apple ID password, after which faucet ‘subsequent’.

You’ll be able to activate ‘ask to purchase’ so as to give approval for any downloads or purchases made on the Apple Watch.

Set up mobile and Wi-Fi

In case your iPhone mobile supplier helps Family Setup, you possibly can add the watch to your plan.

In case your provider doesn’t help it, you possibly can go for an different provider. Then you possibly can set up mobile on the watch later.

Subsequent, choose whether or not to share your present Wi-Fi community with the Apple Watch.

Activate different options

Now, select whether or not to activate and set up extra Apple Watch options.

These options include location providers, Siri, Apple money family, messages in iCloud, well being knowledge, emergency SOS, emergency contacts, medical ID, exercise, exercise route monitoring, and photographs.

Set up shared contacts and Schooltime

Now you may be requested to set up the contacts which might be out there on the Apple Watch. To permit this, you want to allow contacts in iCloud.

Step 1: Go to Settings, then iCloud in your iPhone and make it possible for Contacts is turned on.

Step 2: Then you may have to make a number of trusted individuals from your individual contacts app to share on the Apple Watch.

You’ll be able to handle these shared contacts later, and set up restrictions, display screen time in your iPhone.

Step 3: Lastly, set a display screen time passcode for the watch, and activate Schooltime.

Step 4: If you find yourself completed, faucet ‘okay’ to start utilizing the Apple Watch.

(Supply: Apple Assist)

