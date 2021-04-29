How to share an Excel workbook online



Microsoft Excel is used for knowledge administration, billing, finance, enterprise duties and different functions. MS Excel can successfully acquire and save an enormous quantity of knowledge inside it. It’s also possible to share your workbook with others, so you possibly can work collectively on the identical file on the identical time utilizing Excel for the online.

How to share an Excel workbook online

Step 1: Go to https://workplace.com/launch/excel and log in. This may be executed in any net browser.

Step 2: Open your current mission or create a brand new one. You will discover your workbooks beneath ‘current’, ‘pinned’ or ‘shared with me’ or you possibly can faucet from the templates on the prime of the web page to create a brand new workbook.

When you’ve got an current Excel workbook in your laptop that you just want to share, you possibly can merely click on ‘add and open’ to add the file to Excel online and observe the steps to share your mission.

Step 3: Click on ‘share’. You will discover a inexperienced button on the prime proper nook of the web page.

Step 4: Set the permissions.

Allowed enhancing is already checked. You possibly can click on on it to set different permissions, for instance, a password or expiration date.

Step 5: Then, click on ‘apply’ to come again to the earlier web page.

Step 6: Now, fill within the identify, group, or e-mail of the particular person with whom you need to share the workbook.

It’s also possible to add a message if you want to.

Step 7: Click on ‘ship’ or ‘copy hyperlink’ to get a hyperlink to your workbook. You possibly can manually ship your Excel workbook.

When you’re working in your workbook, and the opposite particular person is making edits, you will notice a colored define representing their cursor.

You possibly can see different particular person’s remark:

Faucet on ‘overview’, choose ‘feedback’ and click on on ‘present feedback’.

Or you possibly can click on on the purple flag that seems in cells with feedback to learn them.

Learn: How to arrange an Apple Look ahead to a member of the family

Learn: How to see fewer variety of ads on Fb