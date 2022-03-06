How to spot fake Russian social media accounts and posts



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

With the Russia-Ukraine war escalating, only news ratings have skyrocketed. But look at what they’re showing you: social media posts and online influencers.

There is no doubt that the invasion of Ukraine is a social media war – the first in the world. There are many TV interviews with Ukrainians who are gaining a lot of following on social media. TikTok filled with video clips of the bombing scene and the bomb shelter. They are shot on citizens’ smartphones and shared directly with the world, bypassing conventional media outlets.

Here at home, my connections to the world of cyber security say that cyber attacks are becoming more sophisticated and will target businesses and ordinary citizens like you and me. Click or click here for five things you need to update now, starting with your router .

In real posts and videos you are bound to find fake, outdated footage and misleading information. Here’s how to identify trash, so you don’t inadvertently share it.

Has a critical eye

Sharing is always one click away on social media. A lot of people don’t take the time to research before publishing an article, photo or video – especially when it comes from a trusted friend or online personality.

Russia’s propaganda machine is working at full throttle. Using artificial intelligence, Russia is creating fake accounts for Ukrainians who presumably agree to attack their country on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Twitter.

These accounts say Ukraine is a “failed state” and President Volodymyr Zelensky is “building a neo-Nazi dictatorship.” Accounts often say that individuals work for a news organization or represent certain political movements in Ukraine to build credibility.

Want to see an example? Meet Vladimir Bondarenko.

Senior reporter for NBC News Brian Collins Vladimir Bondarenko discovered and posted about him: “He is a Kiev blogger who really hates the Ukrainian government. According to Facebook, it doesn’t even exist. He invented a Russian troll firm targeting Ukraine. His face was made by AI.”

If you look closely at Vladimir Bondarenko’s face, a piece from the top of his left ear seems to be missing. This is the problem with AI. It often misses the details.

Have you ever seen an image and had a wonderful feeling that something was off? Listen to your insights.

Does a photo have a landmark or significant building? What time of year is it? Can you see any other indicator of clock or time?

It is, not just repurposed photos. Today’s DeepFake technology makes it relatively easy to copy anything. Click or click for 10 Russia-Ukraine war scandals and the damage that is spreading right now .

Find the first use

Older photos and videos tend to go viral during conflicts, natural disasters or emergencies. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a video of a dramatic explosion has been shared thousands of times. The footage was real, but it showed a 2020 explosion in Beirut.

There are some tools that can help you find recyclable content. Get started with Google Images.

You can search the internet using a picture instead of a word. When you run an image through Google Images, it will search and find other images like this so you can determine the source of the image. It will also pick up revised and revised versions.

To search for an image, you can:

Drag to the picture Google image search field .

. Copy the URL of the image and paste it into the search engine.

Right-click any image in Chrome and press “Google Search for Image”.

TinEye.com is another contrast image search option . The photos contained more than 52.6 billion images tested against its in-house index.

Pro Tip: Do you usually scroll through social media or news sites on your phone? For a few ways to search for a contrasting image from your smartphone, tap or click .

Go on a fact-finding mission

Whether you’re looking at photos, videos, or just text, the more information you know, the harder it is to fool. Where should you start? Many news organizations are devoting resources to debunking fake viral content. Here is a list of fact checks done by the Associated Press .

Independent parties are doing the same. Bellingcat “An Independent International Group of Researchers, Investigators and Citizen Journalists” conducts research on Russia-Ukraine war data. Click or click here for Bellingcat’s fact-checked claim list .

Metadata also tells a story

Not everyone who posts photos or videos online realizes that those files contain a lot of identifying information. Are you paying more than you realize? Tap or click to see how you can find details of your own photos or photos stored on your computer or phone .

If you come across a photo and want to know where it came from or when it was shot, use an online tool to check the metadata. Try exifdata Or metapicz See if you can turn on any interesting information. You can view metadata using editing software like Photoshop.

One thing to note is that social media sites often release metadata to protect user privacy. If a photo is not shared with you directly or via a messaging app, you may be more fortunate to use Google Images or TinEye.

Report false and misleading posts

If you see fake pictures or misleading posts, report them. Whether it’s Facebook or a reputable news site, take the time to point out that the information is incorrect.

False information comes with fake photos, and this can cause serious problems. Do your part to understand the truth early and often from fiction.

Bonus tip: Ukraine war: Dangers, scams and hacks + you have to watch for your calls

Russia has invaded Ukraine and there are fears it could lead to a cyber war – even here in the US find out what it means for you. Also, 10 new war cons scammers are using it to fool people.

Check out my podcast “Kim Commando Explanation” Apples , Google Podcast , Spotify Or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you find your podcast . Just search for my last name, “Commando.”

Do you have digital lifestyle questions? Call Kim’s national radio show and Tap or click here to find it on your local radio station . You can hear or see Kim Commando Show On your phone, tablet, television or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim’s free podcast.

Copyright 2022, Westster Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved. By clicking on the purchase link, you are supporting my research. As an Amazon affiliate, I earn a small commission from qualified purchases. I only recommend products I believe in.