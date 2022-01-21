How to spread Valentine’s Day love to veterans and deployed service members



Valentine’s Day is a superb day to present your thanks and appreciation to former and present service members.

When you don’t occur to know a veteran or anybody who’s presently serving within the armed forces, there are Valentine’s Day card drives which can be being hosted by a number of nonprofit organizations all through the nation.

Listed here are three nonprofits which can be serving to individuals spread Valentine’s Day cheer.

Hugs for Troopers

You’ll be able to ship your finest needs to deployed service members by means of Hugs for Troopers. The Georgia-based nonprofit helps civilians ship patriotic playing cards and letters of appreciation to courageous troops all yr spherical. Hugs for Troopers instructed Fox Information Digital that the group is accepting playing cards and will bundle them in care packages which can be being despatched to energetic service members who’ve requested for help.

Hugs for Troopers recommends sending in handwritten letters or notes a couple of weeks earlier than Valentine’s Day since transport for the playing cards usually takes two weeks. Considerate civilians can mail their vacation or basic thanks card and non-compulsory unsealed card envelope to one of many two addresses under.

If utilizing the U.S. Postal Service:

Hugs for Troopers

P.O. Field 2887

Duluth, GA 30096

If utilizing FedEx or UPS:

Hugs for Troopers

Duluth First United Methodist Church

3208 Duluth Freeway 120

Duluth, GA 30096

Hugs for Troopers screens playing cards earlier than transport them out. Suggestions the group offers civilians embody holding playing cards to a dimension no greater than commonplace 8.5-by-11-inch letter paper, avoiding glitter and spreading constructive messages. Offering photographs and contact information is non-compulsory.

Operation Gratitude

You’ll be able to ship a Valentine’s Day card or care package deal to deployed troops, veterans, navy households and first responders by means of Operation Gratitude. The California-based nonprofit accepts ready playing cards for care packages all yr spherical. Operation Gratitude’s Greeting Card Brigade additionally accepts clean handmade greeting playing cards which can be supplied to service members who ship playing cards to family members, buddies and household.

Operation Gratitude will try to ship out Valentine’s Day-themed greeting playing cards in the event that they’re mailed to the group early sufficient, however timeless playing cards are most well-liked. The playing cards may be mailed or dropped off in particular person on the deal with under.

Operation Gratitude

9409 Owensmouth

Chatsworth CA 91311

The bespoke playing cards which can be made should stay clean inside and measure between 4.25-by-5.5 inches and 5-by-7 inches. Envelopes are required, so service members overseas can mail the playing cards again residence. Authorised card decorations embody ribbons, lace, bows and 3D stickers – all of which should be securely connected. Pearls, rhinestones and glitter are usually not permitted as a result of it typically falls out throughout transport. Whereas not required, clear card sleeves are welcome to protect the cardboard’s design. Senders even have the choice to present return addresses in case they’d like to hear from service members.

Operation Gratitude care packages may be despatched to troops, households and first responders by means of money donations. The nonprofit ships three care packages for each $45 donation.

Troopers’ Angels

When you’d like to ship Valentine’s Day playing cards to deployed troops and VA Hospitals, check out Troopers’ Angels. The Texas-based nonprofit is operating a “Valentines for Veterans” marketing campaign the place civilians can submit store-bought or handmade playing cards and individually wrapped sweet. To take part within the marketing campaign, Troopers’ Angels solely asks for $1 in money or verify to cowl transport prices.

Troopers’ Angels can be accepting Valentine’s Day playing cards till Feb. 14.

Valentines for Veterans individuals can mail their card, $1 contribution, non-compulsory unsealed card envelope and sweet to the deal with under.

Troopers’ Angels Valentines for Veterans

2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107

San Antonio, TX 78218

Return addresses are welcome in case you’re open to listening to from the Valentine’s Day card recipient, but it surely’s not a requirement for marketing campaign participation.