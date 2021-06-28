How To Stop Incoming Calls Without Airplane Mode Or Flight Mode

All telecom operators are taking several steps to stop spam calls in India. But even after the efforts of the operators, spam calls continue to haunt the customers.

We stay connected with other people through smartphones. We can communicate with other people from any corner of the world through our smartphones and our family-friends can also contact us. But sometimes there is a problem due to continuous non-essential calls. However, all telecom operators are taking several steps to stop spam calls in India. But even after the efforts of the operators, spam calls continue to haunt the customers. Many times when we are in a meeting, such calls are very disturbing.

On the other hand, users ignore unwanted calls while gaming, while watching movies or being with friends. In such a situation, many times Flight Mode has to be turned on. But we are going to tell you about such a trick, which can avoid incoming calls without using Flight Mode.

Make these changes in call settings

To avoid incoming calls without using Flight Mode, first you have to go to the phone’s call settings. Here you have to tap on Call Forwarding option. After that you will get three options. These will include Always Forward, Forward When Busy and Forward When Unanswered, out of which you have to click on Always Forward and enter a phone number here. Keep in mind that here you have to enter the same number which is switched off or not in use. After that click on Enable button. After this there will be no incoming call on your number. With this you will be able to use your mobile data.

Incoming calls can also be stopped with these methods

Apart from call forwarding, you can also block incoming calls in some other ways. One way for this is that you have to go to the settings of your phone and click on the option of Do Not Disturb. After this you have to click on the option of Do not allow any calls.

Call Barring

Apart from this, there is another way of Call Barring. For this, you have to go to the phone app and click on the menu overflow button. From here you have to go to the phone’s settings and tap on Call Barring in the calls menu. After this you have to go to all the incoming calls and enter the Call Barring Password. After that turn on that option.