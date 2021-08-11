how to stop whatsapp group add from others

Whatsapp Group add restrictions: There are many features in the instant messaging app WhatsApp, which provide convenience to the people, but sometimes such convenience can also create problems for some people. Actually, many people do not want them to be added to any group. In such a situation, users can stop those people. There is no need to install any app for this, but this feature is present in WhatsApp itself.

This is not the only feature in WhatsApp’s settings, but there are other features too, which users can turn on and off according to their need and convenience. For example, users can hide their profile picture from some people or unknown people. Let us know about these two features.

How to stop adding to a group

To use this feature, you have to go to the settings of the app.

For this, click on the three-dot option given in the top right of WhatsApp.

After that click on Settings. Here click on the account option given at the top.

Scroll down in it, where you will find the group written, click on it.

After this that option will open, in which Who can add me to group will be written at the top.

It has three options at the bottom, one is Everywhere, the second is My Contacts and the third is Accept My Contacts.

You can choose any one of the three options according to your need,

In the third option, you can block some people in the contact, who will not be able to add you to the group.

How to Hide WhatsApp Profile Picture

The process to hide profile picture on WhatsApp is very easy. For this also you only have to make changes in the settings. Let’s know the process

For this, open the settings of WhatsApp and go to the account there and go to the privacy option.

Click on Profile photo.

There will be three options inside it, which is the option of Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody.

If you want to hide the photo from unknown people, then select the option of My Contacts, after which only you will be able to see the photo, while if you choose the option of Everyone, then everyone will be able to see the profile picture.





