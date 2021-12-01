How to Store Your Covid Vaccine Card or Test Results on Your Phone

The status of the digital covid vaccine card – the bar code that we store on our phones and present in business and locations as proof of vaccination – is confusing.

Some states, such as California and New York, accept digital records as proof of vaccination for access to restaurants and other businesses, while states such as Alabama, Arkansas and Florida have banned their use. This means that anyone planning to travel to the United States this holiday season will have to research destination policies.

Yet it is undeniable that digital cards are much more convenient than physical records. For many, the idea of ​​putting paper records in the wrong place can be a big concern, so it’s nice to have our vaccination data on the equipment we carry everywhere. And companies like Apple and Google have found convenient ways to store and retrieve our vaccine credentials.

With the rise of the Omicron type, much is uncertain for passengers. So to help you plan your escape safely this holiday season, I’ll go over some simple ways, including your covid-related health data, vaccine passport, and test results.