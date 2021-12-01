How to Store Your Covid Vaccine Card or Test Results on Your Phone
The status of the digital covid vaccine card – the bar code that we store on our phones and present in business and locations as proof of vaccination – is confusing.
Some states, such as California and New York, accept digital records as proof of vaccination for access to restaurants and other businesses, while states such as Alabama, Arkansas and Florida have banned their use. This means that anyone planning to travel to the United States this holiday season will have to research destination policies.
Yet it is undeniable that digital cards are much more convenient than physical records. For many, the idea of putting paper records in the wrong place can be a big concern, so it’s nice to have our vaccination data on the equipment we carry everywhere. And companies like Apple and Google have found convenient ways to store and retrieve our vaccine credentials.
With the rise of the Omicron type, much is uncertain for passengers. So to help you plan your escape safely this holiday season, I’ll go over some simple ways, including your covid-related health data, vaccine passport, and test results.
Best method: Apple and Google Wallet apps
First things first. To find out your state’s policies on digital vaccine credentials, visit its Department of Health website.
Some states, including California, Utah, Washington and New York, offer so-called smart health cards. These are digital credentials that are linked to an official database that contains records of vaccination or test results. They come in the form of QR codes, which are basically bar codes that look like black-and-white squares and contain information about your injections or test results.
States working with SMART Health Cards (full list can be found online) can visit the web portal to add your credentials directly to the official wallet apps on iPhones and Android phones. These wallet apps are a default location for storing data and can be instantly opened by pressing the phone’s power button for quick access to your health document.
Here’s an example of how to do this on an iPhone in California:
Check to see that you have the latest software update for iOS (version 15.1.1). To do this, open the Settings app, tap General, and then tap Software Update.
Once you receive the vaccine card, tap on the button labeled “Add to Apple Wallet & Health”. Now you can access your vaccine card by opening the Wallet app or by pressing the power button twice.
And here’s an example of how to do this on an Android phone in New York:
Check to see if you are running Android 5 or later. To do this, open Settings, tap System and select Advanced, and then select System Update.
Once you’ve received the vaccine card, tap the button labeled “Save to phone” and follow the instructions to save the shortcut to your home screen. You can now access your vaccine card by opening a shortcut. Or you can open the Google Pay app by holding down the power button and selecting your vaccine card there.
For the Covid test results, you similarly add documents from the state health department or your healthcare provider using digital bar codes to your mobile wallet.
The most basic method: save photos
People living in states that do not provide digital vaccine credentials can take a digital copy of their covid vaccine or take a photo of it and keep a test record. The next step is to make it easier to find photos. I recommend saving the photo in the annotation app, which lets you label the note so that it can be easily accessed using keyword search.
Here’s how you can store records in the Notes app on iPhone:
Open your photo. Tap the button in the lower-left corner that looks like a square with an upward arrow. In the row of apps, swipe to the Notes app and select it. Here, save the image to the new note.
Now open the Notes app and select the note you just created. Rename the note “Vaccination Record” or “Covid Test Results”.
And here’s how to do it on an Android phone in the Google Keep note-taking app:
In Keep, tap “Add Image” at the bottom. Then select “Select Image” and select a photo of your vaccination card or test result.
Label the note and press the back button.
Sometimes, it’s better to carry the real thing
Digital health cards are convenient in accepted areas, but vacation travelers need to research any special requirements for their destinations.
For admission, some states require travelers to upload their health data into their own database. Hawaii, for example, requires people to upload their vaccination proofs or negative test results in the Safe Travels Health form in order to receive a QR code to avoid isolation.
Once you leave the airport, the rules may vary by business, with some hotels requiring health documentation. If this sounds overwhelming, especially when visiting an unfamiliar place, the most silly thing to do is to carry original, physical documents. Just be sure to keep it in a safe place like money belt or plastic pouch.
