How to Study Abroad: Study Abroad: Here are 5 ways you can raise money – How to get financial aid to study abroad, Foreign University Scholarships, Education Loans, Part Time Jobs

Easy Ways to Study in Foreign Universities: Millions of young people want to go abroad for higher education. But due to lack of information and financial difficulties, most people avoid fulfilling this dream. Studying abroad is also not that difficult. What if you don’t have the burden of spending too much? In this article, we are going to tell you 5 ways that you can fulfill your dream of studying abroad at low cost.



Get Scholarship Help (Scholarship for Study Abroad)

The most important thing for students who want to study abroad on a low budget is to get a scholarship. It is not necessary that you go to an expensive university. You can choose a university according to your budget and scholarship. Many universities offer merit-based scholarships, others based on your skills. It depends on your university, country and funding.

Some universities also offer sports scholarships. Universities are willing to bear the full cost of your studies, even on sports and extracurricular activities, depending on your academic merit.

Take out an educational loan

Many people take out gold or personal loans to support themselves financially. But if you want to complete your education at low cost, you can take out an education loan. Interest is higher in gold or personal loans. So the interest on education loans is much lower than the rest. Education loans are given not only in our country but also abroad. However, you should make sure that you repay the loan to the bank after completing your education.

Part time job

If you are already thinking of moving abroad, find yourself a part-time job, which will increase your funding. In addition, when you get into university and you go abroad to study, you are allowed to work part-time for a few hours. In the United States, for example, students are allowed to work about 20 hours a week. Remember that you are not doing a part-time job against their guidelines. Otherwise, you will have to pay compensation.

Choose countries with free education

If you just want to pay for living and your education is free, you can definitely think of a country where higher education is free. Public education is provided free of charge in countries such as Brazil, Iceland, Greece and France. Education is free not only for the students living there but also for the international students. All you have to do is cover your living expenses.

Sponsorship is a great option

In addition to all these options, you can also complete your study abroad with the help of sponsorship. There are two types of sponsorship you can use –

1. Corporate Sponsorship- This includes companies in which you have worked or are working. After completing the study you will have to work for them.

2. Sponsored Degree- You can get it from any company. But before that you have to sign a bond with them that after completing the study you will work for that company for a limited time. Sometimes you get company sponsorship because of your experience and work.

